MedTech Healthcare IT Industry Competitive Landscape Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Medtronic, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Oracle Health and Optum

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MedTech Healthcare IT Industry Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report analyzes the global market for medical technology (MedTech) healthcare IT industry. It covers leading MedTech and healthcare IT companies, their product portfolios, innovative technologies and recent developments, providing a discussion of the competitive landscape and a market share analysis. The report provides an update on the U.S., European, and Japanese regulatory landscapes. The industry scope includes the medical device industry, in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and the healthcare IT industry.



Medtech can be defined as technologies used to treat, diagnose and improve a person's health and well-being. It also consists of low- and high-risk medical devices, such as surgical gloves, medical thermometers, insulin pumps, pacemakers and in vitro diagnostics.



Healthcare IT includes using technology to manage and share patient information, improve healthcare operations and enhance patient care. It also consists of electronic health records (EHRs), personal health records and software systems used by healthcare providers and patients.



Report Includes

179 tables

An updated assessment of the global market for MedTech healthcare IT industry

Analysis of current and future demand in the global MedTech industry, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations, and reimbursement practices

Review of patents granted on medical technology by each major category and emerging developments in the global MedTech market

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the increasing demand for the medical device industry, IVD diagnostics, and the Healthcare IT industry due to their proprietary technologies, M&A deals, new developments and other growth strategies

In-depth information on increasing investments in R&D activities, key technology issues, industry-specific challenges, and macroeconomic factors analysis

Market share analysis of the key market participants in the MedTech industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings, and company competitive landscape

Profiles of the leading companies, including Medtronic, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Oracle Health and Optum (UnitedHealth Group)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview and Market Definition

Future Perspectives

Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors

Population Demographics and Aging Population

Global Economic Growth

Impact of the U.S. Tariffs on the Global Medtech Healthcare IT Industry Market

Impact of Ukraine-Russia War on MedTech, Healthcare IT Industry

Chapter 3 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Framework

United States

EU

Japan

Rest of Asia

Regulations for Healthcare IT

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Blockchain for Data Security

Nanotechnology

Biocompatible Materials

Patent Analysis

Patents, by Year

Patents, by Jurisdiction

Patents, by Inventor

Takeaways

Chapter 5 Sustainability in the MedTech Healthcare IT Industry: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Understanding the ESG Data

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Appendix



Companies Featured

Abbott

Alcon Inc.

Align Technology Inc.

Baxter

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biotronik

B. Braun Se

Boston Scientific Corp.

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Cardinal Health

Cognizant

Connectedhealth

Danaher Corp.

Debiotech Sa

Dexcom Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Ge Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Insulet Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Livanova Plc

Medtronic

Microsoft

Mckesson Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Omron Corp.

Oracle

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Resmed

Siemens Healthineers Ag

Stryker

Smith+Nephew

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Unitedhealth Group

Ypsomed

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hww5pn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.