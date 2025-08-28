MedTech Healthcare IT Industry Competitive Landscape Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Medtronic, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Oracle Health and Optum

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MedTech Healthcare IT Industry Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report analyzes the global market for medical technology (MedTech) healthcare IT industry. It covers leading MedTech and healthcare IT companies, their product portfolios, innovative technologies and recent developments, providing a discussion of the competitive landscape and a market share analysis. The report provides an update on the U.S., European, and Japanese regulatory landscapes. The industry scope includes the medical device industry, in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and the healthcare IT industry.
Medtech can be defined as technologies used to treat, diagnose and improve a person's health and well-being. It also consists of low- and high-risk medical devices, such as surgical gloves, medical thermometers, insulin pumps, pacemakers and in vitro diagnostics.
Healthcare IT includes using technology to manage and share patient information, improve healthcare operations and enhance patient care. It also consists of electronic health records (EHRs), personal health records and software systems used by healthcare providers and patients.
Report Includes
- 179 tables
- An updated assessment of the global market for MedTech healthcare IT industry
- Analysis of current and future demand in the global MedTech industry, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations, and reimbursement practices
- Review of patents granted on medical technology by each major category and emerging developments in the global MedTech market
- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the increasing demand for the medical device industry, IVD diagnostics, and the Healthcare IT industry due to their proprietary technologies, M&A deals, new developments and other growth strategies
- In-depth information on increasing investments in R&D activities, key technology issues, industry-specific challenges, and macroeconomic factors analysis
- Market share analysis of the key market participants in the MedTech industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings, and company competitive landscape
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Medtronic, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Oracle Health and Optum (UnitedHealth Group)
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition
- Future Perspectives
- Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors
- Population Demographics and Aging Population
- Global Economic Growth
- Impact of the U.S. Tariffs on the Global Medtech Healthcare IT Industry Market
- Impact of Ukraine-Russia War on MedTech, Healthcare IT Industry
Chapter 3 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Framework
- United States
- EU
- Japan
- Rest of Asia
- Regulations for Healthcare IT
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Blockchain for Data Security
- Nanotechnology
- Biocompatible Materials
- Patent Analysis
- Patents, by Year
- Patents, by Jurisdiction
- Patents, by Inventor
- Takeaways
Chapter 5 Sustainability in the MedTech Healthcare IT Industry: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Understanding the ESG Data
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Appendix
Companies Featured
- Abbott
- Alcon Inc.
- Align Technology Inc.
- Baxter
- BD
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Biotronik
- B. Braun Se
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Canon Medical Systems Corp.
- Cardinal Health
- Cognizant
- Connectedhealth
- Danaher Corp.
- Debiotech Sa
- Dexcom Inc.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- Ge Healthcare
- Hologic Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM Corp.
- Insulet Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Livanova Plc
- Medtronic
- Microsoft
- Mckesson Corp.
- Olympus Corp.
- Omron Corp.
- Oracle
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
- Resmed
- Siemens Healthineers Ag
- Stryker
- Smith+Nephew
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.
- Terumo Corp.
- Unitedhealth Group
- Ypsomed
- Zimmer Biomet
