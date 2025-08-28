Brushless DC Motor Market to USD 29.78 Billion by 2032, Owing to Surging Demand for Precision-Controlled Efficiency | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brushless DC Motor Market size was valued at USD 17.02 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 29.78 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.24% from 2025 to 2032. Driven by the rapid leveraging of sophisticated automation, user need for more silent and long-lasting motors in regular household and professional devices, and aggressive drive towards the electrification of mobility and sustainable energy infrastructures, the Brushless DC Motor Market is poised for transformation.





The U.S. dominated the North American Brushless DC Motor Market, valued at USD 2.21 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2032, growing at a 7.12% CAGR. Increased adoption of EVs, industrial automation, and smart appliances is driving market growth. The increase in demand for energy-efficient, maintenance, and high-performance motors in robotics, HVAC, and electronics has been one of the driving forces, along with the high interest in the development of DC motor controllers and PWM motor controllers.

Brushless DC Motor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 17.02 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 29.78 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.24% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Rotor (Inner Rotor, Outer Rotor)

• By Power (Less than 750 Watts, 750 Watts to 2.99 kW, 3 kW - 75 kW, Above 75 kW)

• By Speed (Less than 500 RPM, 501-2,000 RPM, 2,001-10,000 RPM, More than 10,000 RPM)

• By End Use (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles [Safety, Comfort, Performance], HVAC Equipment, Aerospace & Transportation, Household Appliances, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Inner Rotor Leads, High-Power and High-Speed Segments Accelerate Growth

By Rotor

The inner rotor BLDC motor segment leads the market with a majority share, driven by its superior cooling capability and compact design. Extensively used in high-performance applications like robotics, power tools, and automation systems, these motors provide efficient operation and versatility along with a durable package and space-saving advantages for high-end industrial use.

By Power

Motors rated below 750 W dominate the market due to widespread application in household appliances, HVAC systems, office equipment, and small industrial tools. The low cost, effective operation, and minimalist service requirements make them appealing even more in consumer electronics and light-duty machinery, where a reliable compact motor is required.

By Speed

BLDC motors operating in the 2,001–10,000 RPM range dominate, catering to industries that require efficient speed control and moderate torque. These motors have matching performance and efficiency due to their wide applicability in automation, pumps, compressors, and medical devices, emerging as the most deployed motor speed segment in many industries globally.

By End Use

Motor vehicles account for the largest end-use share, powered by the rising adoption of electric vehicles and advanced automotive systems. BLDC motors deliver high efficiency and reliability, making them suited for use in EV drive trains, power steering, HVAC systems and infotainment solutions, thereby capable of meeting global trends towards cleaner transportation solutions.

Asia-Pacific Dominates BLDC Motor Growth, While North America Accelerates with Innovation and Electrification

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest and fastest-growing region in the Brushless DC Motor Market, capturing a commanding 50% share in 2024. Such dominance is rooted in the rapid industrialization of the region and the strong electronics manufacturing ecosystems, notably in China, Japan, South Korea and India. Significant growth in EV uptake underpinned by extensive investments in automation infrastructure and government policy incentives for energy-efficient technologies contribute to sustain momentum for the market.

North America stands as the second fastest-growing region in the BLDC motor market, driven by vigorous demand across aerospace, automotive, and healthcare sectors. The region’s thriving industrial motor market reflects deep technological advancement and high R&D investment, with companies advancing energy- and cost-efficient motor systems for critical applications. Demand for high-precision, brushless solutions grows as industries adopt robotics, automation, and connected systems particularly in life sciences, manufacturing, and smart infrastructure.

From Inner Rotor Dominance to AI Integration and High-Power Adoption, the BLDC Market Continues to Evolve Rapidly

Inner rotor BLDC motors offer excellent heat dissipation and compact design ideal for high-performance devices while outer rotor variants deliver high torque at low RPMs, satisfying diverse application needs.

Integration of AI/ML-driven algorithms, onboard tuning (e.g., EZ Drive, BLD-50), and sensorless control create unmatched accuracy and adaptability critical for automation and smart systems.

BLDC motors under 750 W dominate the market with energy-efficient performance; high-power (above 75 kW) models are fast gaining ground, especially in EVs, renewable energy, and heavy industry.

A broad speed spectrum from 2,001 to 10,000 RPM dominating usage, to more than 10,000 RPM growing fastest caters to everything from robotics acceleration to precision manufacturing.

