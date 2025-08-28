National Advertising Division Refers Next Health Executive Physical Health-Related Claims to the Federal Trade Commission

New York, NY, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its marketplace monitoring program, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Next Health discontinue or modify certain health-related claims made for its Executive Physical. Because Next Health did not provide a statement of intent to comply with those recommendations, the National Advertising Division (NAD) is referring this matter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Next Health is a wellness and longevity clinic offering personalized medical services, including an Executive Physical membership.

At issue for NAD were express and implied claims regarding Next Health’s Executive Physicals, including statements that consumers can “live the longest, most fulfilling life,” and that NextHealth’s services ensure clients can live longer, disease-free lives.

NAD examined the wording and context of Next Health’s claims, specifically, a video on its website featuring Founder and CEO, Dr. Shah, stating the Executive Physical will help consumers "live the longest, most fulfilling life" without any qualifications.

NAD determined that the challenged advertising reasonably conveyed the message that NextHealth’s services ensure that clients can live longer, healthier lives. This message is reinforced by the medical graphics and text on the website describing Next Health as “a health optimization and longevity center” and the Executive Physical as a product that promotes “a healthier and longer future.” Moreover, these claims and images of medical staff, equipment, and client testimonials appear with no disclosures or other qualifiers.

NAD found that although Next Health’s evidence provided valuable insights into individual modalities, it did not constitute reliable scientific evidence that Executive Physical’s combination of testing and purported diagnostic capabilities provides the claimed health benefits, which include the early detection of serious diseases.

Therefore, NAD determined that the evidence did not provide a reasonable basis for the challenged health claims and recommended that they be discontinued.

During the inquiry, Next Health permanently discontinued certain express claims. NAD did not review the discontinued claims on their merits and will treat the claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

Next Health declined the opportunity to provide an advertiser’s statement, indicating instead that it had “implemented the permanent discontinuation of the specific express claims identified in the decision, but that it stands by the accuracy and substantiation of the remaining claims.”

Accordingly, pursuant to NAD/NARB Procedures, because the advertiser has failed to submit an Advertiser’s Statement as required, NAD is referring this matter to the appropriate governmental agency, the FTC.

