WebX 2025 Concludes Successfully, UPCX's Innovative Payment Solutions Emerge as New Focus

The highly influential Web3 event, WebX 2025, recently concluded in Tokyo, drawing global industry leaders, developers, investors, and Web3 enthusiasts to explore the future of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and Web3 technologies. As a pivotal platform for exchange and collaboration in the Web3 space, this year’s conference captivated the industry with its cutting-edge topics and innovative showcases. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba attended and delivered the opening address, praising WebX 2025 for its critical role in fostering Web3 innovation and global collaboration, expressing high expectations for sparking new projects and advancing Web3 technology.









Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks at WebX 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Source: kantei.go.jp)



As the title sponsor of WebX 2025, UPCX, with its high-performance open-source blockchain payment platform, emerged as a highlight of the event, showcasing its innovative strength in the PayFi sector. UPCX CEO Makoto Nakano stated in a keynote speech: “WebX 2025 is a bridge connecting the global Web3 ecosystem. We are honored to support industry collaboration as the title sponsor. UPCX is committed to delivering secure, convenient, and efficient payment experiences through blockchain technology, driving Web3 toward mainstream adoption.”



UPCX Booth Steals the Spotlight



The UPCX booth was a major attraction, drawing crowds eager to explore its offerings. UPCX demonstrated a range of blockchain payment solutions, including instant, scheduled, recurring, and multi-signature payments, catering to scenarios from daily transactions to cross-border trade. Attendees engaged in hands-on experiences, gaining insight into how UPCX leverages innovation to deliver efficient and secure payments, earning enthusiastic feedback.



Built on optimized Graphene blockchain technology, UPCX employs Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) consensus mechanisms, achieving an impressive throughput of over 100,000 transactions per second (TPS), rivaling traditional payment networks. Its core innovations include:



l Seamless Payment Experience : Users can create named accounts using email or phone numbers, eliminating complex addresses. Features like NFC contactless payments, QR code scanning, and offline payments with automatic transaction syncing cater to retail, transportation, and cross-border scenarios, lowering the barrier to Web3 adoption.

: Users can create named accounts using email or phone numbers, eliminating complex addresses. Features like NFC contactless payments, QR code scanning, and offline payments with automatic transaction syncing cater to retail, transportation, and cross-border scenarios, lowering the barrier to Web3 adoption. l Smart Contract Empowerment : Built-in EVM-compatible smart contracts support scheduled, recurring, non-custodial escrow, and multi-signature payments. Combined with 200% over-collateralization and post-quantum encryption (Ring-LWE), these ensure security for applications like subscription services, supply chain finance, and cross-border payments.

: Built-in EVM-compatible smart contracts support scheduled, recurring, non-custodial escrow, and multi-signature payments. Combined with 200% over-collateralization and post-quantum encryption (Ring-LWE), these ensure security for applications like subscription services, supply chain finance, and cross-border payments. l Multi-Asset Issuance and Trading : Supports user-issued assets (UIA, e.g., loyalty points), market-pegged assets (MPA, e.g., stablecoins), and non-fungible assets (NFA, e.g., NFTs). A built-in decentralized exchange (DEX) enables real-time cross-asset trading, boosting DeFi and NFT market development.

: Supports user-issued assets (UIA, e.g., loyalty points), market-pegged assets (MPA, e.g., stablecoins), and non-fungible assets (NFA, e.g., NFTs). A built-in decentralized exchange (DEX) enables real-time cross-asset trading, boosting DeFi and NFT market development. l Developer and Ecosystem Support: Offers API/SDK tools (e.g., UPCX-JS) and multi-chain interoperability (compatible with Cosmos and Ethereum), alongside hardware wallet support and social recovery mechanisms, facilitating Web2 integration, security, and ecosystem liquidity.



UPCX’s innovative payment solutions not only highlight blockchain’s potential in finance but also lay the groundwork for Web3’s mainstream adoption.



UPCX KOL Tour: Bridging Web2 and Web3 Payments



To amplify its impact, UPCX partnered with AllSpark Research to host the official “UPCX KOL Tour: Tokyo Cruise & Connect” event on August 27 evening aboard a luxury cruise ship in Tokyo Bay. Themed “Beyond Payments: Connecting the Future of Web2 and Web3,” the event brought together industry KOLs, media representatives, and Web3 leaders. Through live demonstrations and interactive discussions, UPCX showcased its wallet, cross-chain tools, and smart contract applications, sparking lively engagement.



Onboard, the UPCX team detailed how its payment ecosystem bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3 with efficient blockchain technology, offering seamless payment experiences for global users and businesses, deepening attendees’ understanding of UPCX’s vision.



Looking Ahead



The success of WebX 2025 marks a significant step toward mainstream Web3 adoption. As a global bridge for the Web3 ecosystem, the conference united top minds and cutting-edge technologies, showcasing the immense potential of blockchain and cryptocurrencies in finance, supply chains, and digital identity. As the title sponsor, UPCX elevated its global influence in PayFi with innovative solutions and forward-thinking insights, injecting new momentum into Web3’s broader adoption.



Looking forward, UPCX will continue to advance blockchain payments, guided by its mission to “make payments simpler and value freer.” Through technological innovation and ecosystem development, UPCX aims to deliver secure, efficient, and convenient Web3 payment experiences for global users and enterprises. The curtain may have fallen on WebX 2025, but it is merely the prelude to a new chapter, as UPCX joins the global Web3 ecosystem in shaping the future of payment finance.



