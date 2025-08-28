Telehealth and Telemedicine Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Medtronic, Teladoc Health, and Cisco Systems Lead with Expansive Portfolios, Strategic Partnerships, and Cutting-Edge Technologies

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telehealth and Telemedicine - Company Evaluation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Telehealth & Telemedicine Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Telehealth & Telemedicine. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 20 Telehealth & Telemedicine Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The telehealth and telemedicine market has witnessed significant growth, fueled by advancements in digital health technologies, rising demand for remote healthcare services, and the need for cost-efficient care delivery models. These solutions enable real-time virtual consultations, remote patient monitoring, and seamless data sharing, thereby expanding access to medical services, especially in rural and underserved communities.



Telehealth and telemedicine platforms contribute to reducing hospital readmissions, optimizing resource utilization, and enhancing patient engagement while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements. The integration of AI, IoT, and cloud-based technologies further strengthens diagnostic precision, improves workflow efficiency, and enables more personalized treatment approaches. As healthcare systems worldwide work to mitigate physician shortages, manage chronic conditions, and respond to public health challenges, telehealth and telemedicine play a pivotal role in transforming care delivery and improving patient outcomes.



This report segments the telehealth and telemedicine market by component, function, application, age group, end user, and region. Market growth is driven by the increasing demand for accessible, affordable healthcare and improvements in digital connectivity. The expanding adoption of remote patient monitoring, AI-powered diagnostics, and virtual consultation tools is enhancing healthcare delivery efficiency. These innovations help bridge geographic barriers, boost patient engagement, and streamline clinical workflows, making high-quality healthcare more accessible and effective.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Telehealth & Telemedicine companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Telehealth & Telemedicine quadrant.



Key Players



Key players in the Telehealth & Telemedicine market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Medtronic



Medtronic has firmly established itself as a leader in the telemedicine sector through strategic initiatives and a strong brand portfolio. The company's widespread geographical presence - spanning 150 countries - is matched by its consistent focus on training and technological advancements. Medtronic excels in expanding into new market areas, further solidifying its company market share through partnerships and reliable supply chain strategies.



Teladoc Health, Inc.



Teladoc Health is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio offering an array of telehealth and telemedicine services. Specializing in solutions that range from non-critical episodic care to complex chronic condition management, Teladoc's commitment to leveraging a robust technology platform stands out. The company maintains strong partnerships with employers and health plans, enhancing its ability to serve millions across various platforms, which significantly boosts its market positioning.



Cisco Systems Inc.



Cisco Systems commands a noteworthy position in the telehealth sector with its innovative communication platforms that enable high-definition video services, significantly improving patient access to care. Cisco's strength lies in its global reach and comprehensive service offerings supported by state-of-the-art R&D. This dedication to innovation allows the company to maintain a strong presence across developed and emerging markets, continually solidifying its company positioning and expanding its market share.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population and Increasing Need for Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure

3.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

3.2.1.3 Reduced Time and Lower Out-Of-Pocket Costs

3.2.1.4 Advancements in Telecommunication Technologies

3.2.1.5 Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals

3.2.1.6 Increased Government Support and Favorable Regulatory Policies

3.2.1.7 Expansion of Remote Patient Monitoring Systems

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Investment Costs for B2B Models and Lack of IT Expertise

3.2.2.2 State-To-State and Inter-Country Regulatory Variations

3.2.2.3 Behavioral Reluctance to Adopt New Technologies

3.2.2.4 Rise in Fraud and Abuse in Healthcare Systems

3.2.2.5 Adherence to Patient Privacy, Confidentiality, Medical Ethics

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Growing Use of Wearables, Applications, and Sensors for Virtual Care

3.2.3.2 Emergence of AI and ML

3.2.3.3 Increasing Shift Toward Outpatient Care Models

3.2.3.4 High Utility of Telemedicine Against Infectious Communicable Diseases and Epidemics

3.2.3.5 Expansion of Hospital-At-Home (Hah) Initiatives

3.2.3.6 Demand for Electronic Medical Record-based Telehealth Services

3.2.3.7 Rising Incidence of Mental Illnesses and Growing Focus on Emotional Well-Being

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Data Security and Confidentiality Concerns

3.2.4.2 Limited Data Accessibility

3.2.4.3 Inability to Maintain Patient Hygiene and Cleanliness Standards

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

3.4 Industry Trends

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Video Conferencing and Real-Time Communication Platforms

3.7.1.2 AI and ML

3.7.1.3 Virtual Assistants and Chatbots

3.7.1.4 Voice Recognition and Natural Language Processing

3.7.1.5 Ehr Integration

3.7.1.6 Remote Patient Monitoring Systems

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 Edge Computing

3.7.2.2 Cloud Computing

3.7.2.3 Mobile Health (Mhealth) Applications

3.7.2.4 Wearable Devices, Sensors, and IoT

3.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.9 Patent Analysis

3.9.1 Patent Publication Trends for Telehealth & Telemedicine

3.9.2 Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

3.10 Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

3.11 Impact of AI/Gen AI in Telehealth & Telemedicine Market

3.11.1 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems

3.11.1.1 Healthcare IT and Ehr Systems

3.11.1.2 Pharmaceuticals & Drug Discovery

3.11.1.3 Mental Health Tech

3.11.1.4 Healthcare Analytics and Insights



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players in Telehealth & Telemedicine Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Function Footprint

4.5.5.4 Application Footprint

4.5.5.5 Component Footprint

4.5.5.6 End-user Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.7 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.8 Brand/Software Comparative Analysis

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches & Approvals

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

4.9.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Medtronic

Teladoc Health, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Zoom Communications, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Epic Systems Corporation

Oracle

Doximity, Inc.

American Well

Siemens Healthineers AG

Included Health, Inc. (Doctor on Demand, Inc.)

Amc Health

Telespecialists

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Walgreen Co.)

Caregility

CVS Health

Evernorth Health, Inc.

Elation

Iron Bow Technologies

Timedoc, Inc.

Cerebral Inc.

Kindbody

Transcarent

Caresimple Inc.

