Correction: Baltic Horizon Fund General Meeting - notice to investors

In the correction notice, the record date for the investors is corrected.

Northern Horizon Capital AS hereby corrects information presented in the stock exchange announcement published on 18 August 2025:

https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=1383865&lang=en

The initially published announcement marked the record date enabling participation and voting in the general meeting as 30 August June 2025, which is a Saturday. Thus, the date will be changed to August 29, 2025, which is a trading day. This means that investors who are entered in the Baltic Horizon Fund registry of unit-holders maintained by Nasdaq CSD SE and holders of Swedish Depository Receipts registered in the Euroclear Sweden AB system ten days before the date of the General Meeting, i.e. at the end of business of Nasdaq CSD SE on 29 August 2025, are entitled to participate in the meeting.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

