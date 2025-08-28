Oatey Co. Promotes Peter McMillan to Senior Vice President, Wholesale Sales

CLEVELAND, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, announced today that Peter McMillan has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Wholesale Sales.

McMillan joined Oatey more than eight years ago as Regional Sales Manager. Most recently, he served as Director of Wholesale Sales in the West region, where he made a significant impact by building the sales team, forging relationships with customers and contractors, as well as consistently driving growth by strengthening Oatey’s presence in key markets.

In his new role, McMillan will leverage his deep knowledge of Oatey’s business, customers and products to lead the company’s wholesale plumbing, commercial, specialty, showroom and eCommerce sales teams. He will focus on strengthening customer relationships, expanding sales and advancing business strategy across the wholesale channel.

“The dedication of our teams and the trust we’ve built with customers are what truly define Oatey,” said McMillan. “I’m motivated to carry that momentum forward in my new role, deepening connections, enhancing our wholesale business and creating new opportunities for our customers, rep agencies and the organization.”

“Peter has established himself as a respected leader who excels at building relationships and supporting the success of those around him,” said Wyatt Kilmartin, Oatey’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “His expanded role will enable him to make an even greater impact as we continue to support our customers and deliver exceptional value.”

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

