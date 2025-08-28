Charging as a Service Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Tesla, Virta Global, and TotalEnergies Lead with Expansive Networks, Digital Platforms, and Integrated Mobility Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Charging as a Service - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Charging as a Service Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Charging as a Service. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 120 companies, of which the Top 12 Charging as a Service Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Charging as a Service (CaaS) is a business model that provides electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and energy management services through subscription-based or revenue-sharing arrangements. This approach eliminates the need for end users - such as fleet operators, municipalities, businesses, and charging point operators - to make large upfront investments or manage ongoing system maintenance. By outsourcing installation, upkeep, and energy optimization to specialized service providers, CaaS ensures efficient operation while supporting the integration of renewable energy and advanced grid management strategies.



For businesses, offering on-site EV charging stations near their premises can serve as a powerful customer attraction tool - particularly for EV drivers seeking convenient charging options. A smooth and reliable charging experience not only encourages repeat visits but also strengthens customer loyalty. Additionally, longer dwell times during charging increase foot traffic and open up opportunities for added revenue, especially in the retail and hospitality sectors.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Charging as a Service companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Charging as a Service quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Charger type (AC chargers and DC chargers), end use (semi-public charging setup and public charging setup), and fleet service type (company vehicles and motor pools, delivery and logistics, passenger fleets).



Key Players:



Some of the prominent players are ChargePoint, Inc. (US), Tesla (US), TGOOD Global Ltd. (China), ENGIE (France), and State Grid Corporation of China (China). These players are increasingly focusing on product launches and enhancements, investments, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, funding, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, sales contracts, and alliances to strengthen their presence in the global market.



Top 3 Companies

Tesla



Tesla is a global leader in the production of electric vehicles (EVs) and energy generation and storage solutions. The company designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance, fully electric vehicles, along with a comprehensive EV charging infrastructure that includes its proprietary Supercharger network. Tesla operates a direct-to-consumer sales model and has established an extensive global network of customer touchpoints, including showrooms, service centers, mobile service units, body shops, Supercharger stations, and destination chargers. As of September 2024, Tesla's charging network spanned 40 countries - including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, China, Japan, Australia, and the U.K. - comprising 6,706 Supercharger stations, 62,421 Supercharger connectors, and more than 40,000 Level 2 Wall Connectors.



Virta Global



Virta Global offers a comprehensive digital platform for managing EV charging networks, energy services, and multi-market charging operations. The platform is utilized by over 1,000 businesses across various sectors, including retail, hospitality, real estate, parking, fuel retail, automotive, and energy. These partners manage more than 120,000 EV chargers across 35 countries through the Connected to Virta network.



With roaming agreements, Virta provides access to over 620,000 charging points in 65 countries. The company's turnkey solution includes pre-configured charging stations that require no on-site software expertise. Its cloud-based management system, Virta Hub, delivers secure remote operations, energy optimization, seamless payment processing, firmware updates, and 24/7 customer support. As of December 2024, Virta employed over 250 professionals globally.



TotalEnergies



TotalEnergies is actively expanding its presence in electric mobility through strategic investments in EV charging infrastructure and the establishment of its dedicated EV Charge business unit in 2019. Leveraging its broad customer base and international network, TotalEnergies aims to become a major player in the global EV charging market.

The company offers an integrated suite of charging solutions, including a growing network of high-power public charging stations, support for municipalities in developing public infrastructure, residential charging solutions, and corporate fleet charging management. In Europe, TotalEnergies plans to equip 500 service stations with EV charging capabilities. Additionally, the TotalEnergies Card enables access to over 150,000 partner charging points across the continent, offering convenient recharging for business travelers.



Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026



