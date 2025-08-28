Electronic Lab Notebook Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Revvity, Dassault Systèmes, and STARLIMS Lead with AI-Driven Collaboration, 3DEXPERIENCE Innovation, and Comprehensive LIMS Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Lab Notebook - Company Evaluation Report, 2025 ()" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Electronic Lab Notebook Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Electronic Lab Notebook. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 190 companies, of which the Top 20 Electronic Lab Notebook Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The electronic lab notebook (ELN) market is primarily fueled by the increasing digitization of laboratories, the advantages ELNs offer over traditional conventional notebooks, rising R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, ongoing technological advancements, and the growing need for data integrity and regulatory compliance. Technological advancements further support market expansion.



Furthermore, the expanding adoption of ELNs in emerging markets and the rising demand for cloud-based solutions are creating significant growth opportunities for market players. However, high initial implementation costs, along with concerns over data security and privacy, may pose challenges to broader market adoption.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Electronic Lab Notebook companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Electronic Lab Notebook quadrant. Key players in the Electronic Lab Notebook market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Revvity, Inc.



Revvity Inc., a spin-off of PerkinElmer's life sciences and diagnostics businesses, provides advanced software solutions to customers in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, diagnostic, and government sectors. The company operates through two segments: Life Sciences and Diagnostics. Designed to future-proof laboratory operations, Signals Notebook enhances scientific collaboration and accelerates research workflows, making it an essential tool for scientists in fields such as biology, chemistry, formulations, and analytical sciences.



Dassault Systemes



Dassault Systemes, headquartered in Paris, is a leading developer and provider of software solutions, offering a broad portfolio of applications through its 3DEXPERIENCE platform. These solutions support a wide range of domains, including analytics, design, engineering, manufacturing, scientific research, and supply chain planning. It maintains a strong global footprint with a network of R&D centers, innovation labs, and customer support hubs.



STARLIMS Corporation



STARLIMS Corporation is a leading provider of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) solutions. In 2021, Francisco Partners acquired the STARLIMS informatics product suite and related assets from Abbott. The company offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and solutions tailored to the needs of laboratories across diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, general manufacturing, contract services, molecular testing, food and beverage, biorepositories, clinical research, environmental sciences, chemicals, petrochemicals and refining, public health, and forensics.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Digitization in Laboratories

3.2.1.2 Advantages of Electronic Lab Notebooks Over Conventional Notebooks

3.2.1.3 Growing R&D Expenditure of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

3.2.1.4 Technological Advancements

3.2.1.5 Need for Data Integrity & Compliance

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Initial Installation Cost of Electronic Lab Notebooks

3.2.2.2 Data Security & Privacy Concerns

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Growing Adoption in Emerging Markets

3.2.3.2 Rising Popularity of Cloud-based Solutions

3.2.3.3 Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Integration with Existing Systems

3.2.4.2 Dearth of Trained Professionals

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.4 Technology Analysis

3.4.1 Key Technologies

3.4.1.1 Cloud Computing

3.4.1.2 Voice-Enabled Digital Lab Assistants

3.4.1.3 Data Analytics

3.4.2 Complementary Technologies

3.4.2.1 Internet of Things

3.4.2.2 Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

3.4.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.4.3.1 Blockchain

3.5 Industry Trends

3.5.1 Growing Demand for Electronic Lab Notebooks in Biologics Development

3.5.2 Shift Toward More Collaborative and Integrated Systems

3.5.3 Increasing Customization and Flexibility of Elns

3.6 Ecosystem Analysis

3.7 Value Chain Analysis

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.8.1 Patent Publication Trends for Electronic Lab Notebook Solutions

3.8.2 Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.10.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.10.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.11 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Electronic Lab Notebook Market

3.11.1 Introduction

3.11.2 Market Potential of Gen AI in Electronic Lab Notebook

3.11.2.1 Key Use Cases of Gen AI



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2024

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in Electronic Lab Notebook Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Product Type Footprint

4.5.5.4 Component Footprint

4.5.5.5 Deployment Footprint

4.5.5.6 End-user Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.7 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.7.1 Company Valuation

4.7.2 Financial Metrics

4.8 Product Comparison

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Revvity, Inc.

Dassault Systemes

Benchling

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

Idbs

Starlims Corporation

Lablynx, Inc.

Labvantage Solutions Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Labware

Eppendorf SE

Dotmatics

Lab-Ally

Labforward GmbH

Labii Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Sapio Sciences

Biodata Inc. (Labguru)

Agilebio

Codon Software Pvt. Ltd.

Labtrack

Agaram Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Scinote LLC

Elabnext

