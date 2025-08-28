Cybersecurity Industry Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, and FortinetLead with AI-Integrated Solutions and Global Enterprise Protection

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity - Company Evaluation Report, 2025 ()" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cybersecurity Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Cybersecurity. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 38 Cybersecurity Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.
Cyber threats are escalating rapidly, with adversaries becoming increasingly professional and adept at bypassing traditional security defenses. Industries are witnessing a rise in Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), zero-day malware, sophisticated Trojans, ransomware, cyber espionage, and major data breaches targeting sensitive enterprise databases. To address these challenges, advanced and next-generation cybersecurity solutions are essential for safeguarding both public and private infrastructure. These cutting-edge solutions are projected to save trillions of dollars impacted by global cybercrimes in the years ahead.
Cybersecurity involves protecting critical systems and sensitive data from digital attacks. Also referred to as Information Technology (IT) security, cybersecurity encompasses measures designed to defend networked systems and applications from threats, whether they stem from internal or external sources.
The 360 Quadrant maps the Cybersecurity companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Cybersecurity quadrant. Key players are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.
Top 3 Companies
Palo Alto Networks:
Palo Alto Networks stands out in the market with its advanced cybersecurity platforms like next-generation firewalls and SaaS-based services. The company operates globally, serving various industries including finance and healthcare, and is known for its significant employee base and operational span across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions. Palo Alto's innovative offerings include Prisma Cloud and Cortex XSIAM, which are crucial for securing complex IT infrastructures.
Cisco:
Cisco specializes in networking and cybersecurity, offering comprehensive solutions such as SecureX and Talos threat intelligence services. The company operates in over 100 countries with a robust employee network, maintaining a significant presence in telecommunications and service provider sectors. Cisco's growth strategies revolve around product enhancements like AI-integrated security solutions, positioning itself strongly through acquisitions and strategic partnerships.
Fortinet:
Fortinet is renowned for its network security solutions, notably FortiGate NGFW and secure SD-WAN technologies. It provides services to a diverse client base, including government and financial sectors. With a global operational presence, Fortinet excels in providing AI-driven threat detection and comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks, exemplifying its strong market footprint essential for broad enterprise protection.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions
1.3 Stakeholders
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview and Industry Trends
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Evolution of Cybersecurity
3.2.1 Introduction
3.2.2 Historical Milestones
3.2.2.1 Early Beginning and Concept of Cyber Threats (1971)
3.2.2.2 Rise of Malicious Software and Response (1980-1990)
3.2.2.3 Government Involvement and Regulatory Frameworks (2002)
3.2.2.4 Hacktivism and Political Cyber Threats (2003)
3.2.2.5 Industrial Espionage and Large-Scale Cyberattacks (2009-2010)
3.2.2.6 Era of Ransomware and Advanced Persistent Threats (Recent Years)
3.2.2.7 Regulatory Measures and Data Protection
3.2.2.8 Remote Work and Expansion of Cybersecurity Boundaries
3.2.2.9 Role of AI in Cybersecurity
3.2.3 Future of Cybersecurity
3.2.4 Conclusion
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Drivers
3.3.1.1 Increased Target-based Cyberattacks Drawing Operational Disruptions
3.3.1.2 Rise in Need for Protecting Business Assets from Growing Threats
3.3.1.3 Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (Csma) Facilitating Security Infrastructure
3.3.1.4 Rise in IoT Trends and Need for Automated Cybersecurity
3.3.1.5 Demand for Ensuring Compliance with Government Regulations and Requirements
3.3.2 Restraints
3.3.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
3.3.2.2 High Implementation and Maintenance Costs
3.3.3 Opportunities
3.3.3.1 Adoption of Cloud-based Cybersecurity Solutions Among SMEs
3.3.3.2 Growth in Adoption of Digital Applications Leading to Increased Cyber Risks
3.3.3.3 Implementation of AI Revolutionizing Incident Response
3.3.4 Challenges
3.3.4.1 Challenges in Deploying and Implementing Cybersecurity Design Solutions
3.3.4.2 Diverse Nature of Sophisticated Threats
3.3.4.3 Complexity in Vendor Overload and Diversity of Technologies
3.3.4.4 Rising Complexities of Advanced Threats
3.4 Value Chain Analysis
3.4.1 Component/Hardware Suppliers
3.4.2 Planning and Designing
3.4.3 Security Solution Providers
3.4.4 Service Providers
3.4.5 System Integrators
3.4.6 Retailers/Distributors
3.4.7 End-users
3.5 Ecosystem Analysis
3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.1 Threat from New Entrants
3.6.2 Threat from Substitutes
3.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.7.1 Behavioral Analytics
3.7.2 Blockchain
3.7.3 Cloud Encryption Technologies
3.7.4 Context-Aware Security
3.7.5 Defensive AI
3.7.6 Integrated Xdr Solutions
3.7.7 Manufacturer Usage Description (Mud)
3.7.8 Zero Trust
3.8 Patent Analysis
3.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
3.10 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026
3.11 Impact of Generative AI on Cybersecurity Market
3.11.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential
3.11.2 Impact of Gen AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Market Ecosystems
3.11.2.1 Cloud Computing
3.11.2.2 Identity and Access Management (Iam)
3.11.2.3 IoT Security
3.11.2.4 Endpoint Protection
3.11.2.5 Security Operations Center (Soc)
4 Competitive Landscape
4.1 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
4.2 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024
4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2024
4.4 Brand Comparison
4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics
4.5.1 Company Valuation
4.5.2 Financial Metrics Using EV/EBITDA
4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024
4.6.1 Stars
4.6.2 Emerging Leaders
4.6.3 Pervasive Players
4.6.4 Participants
4.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024
4.6.5.1 Company Footprint
4.6.5.2 Vertical Footprint
4.6.5.3 Regional Footprint
4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024
4.7.1 Progressive Companies
4.7.2 Responsive Companies
4.7.3 Dynamic Companies
4.7.4 Starting Blocks
4.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024
4.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs
4.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs
4.8 Competitive Scenario
4.8.1 Product Launches & Enhancements
4.8.2 Deals
5 Company Profiles
5.1 Key Players
5.1.1 IBM
5.1.1.1 Business Overview
5.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.1.3 Recent Developments
5.1.1.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.1.3.2 Deals
5.1.1.4 Analyst's View
5.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths
5.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices
5.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
5.1.2 Cisco
5.1.2.1 Business Overview
5.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.2.3 Recent Developments
5.1.2.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.2.3.2 Deals
5.1.2.4 Analyst's View
5.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths
5.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices
5.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
5.1.3 Microsoft
5.1.3.1 Business Overview
5.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.3.3 Recent Developments
5.1.3.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.3.3.2 Deals
5.1.3.3.3 Expansions
5.1.3.4 Analyst's View
5.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths
5.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices
5.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
5.1.4 Palo Alto Networks
5.1.4.1 Business Overview
5.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.4.3 Recent Developments
5.1.4.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.4.3.2 Deals
5.1.4.4 Analyst's View
5.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths
5.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices
5.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
5.1.5 Fortinet
5.1.5.1 Business Overview
5.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.5.3 Recent Developments
5.1.5.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.5.3.2 Deals
5.1.5.4 Analyst's View
5.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths
5.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices
5.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
5.1.6 Check Point
5.1.6.1 Business Overview
5.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.6.3 Recent Developments
5.1.6.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.6.3.2 Deals
5.1.6.3.3 Expansions
5.1.7 Trellix
5.1.7.1 Business Overview
5.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.7.3 Recent Developments
5.1.7.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.7.3.2 Deals
5.1.7.3.3 Expansions
5.1.7.3.4 Other Developments
5.1.8 Trend Micro
5.1.8.1 Business Overview
5.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.8.3 Recent Developments
5.1.8.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.8.3.2 Deals
5.1.8.3.3 Expansions
5.1.9 Rapid7
5.1.9.1 Business Overview
5.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.9.3 Recent Developments
5.1.9.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.9.3.2 Deals
5.1.9.3.3 Expansions
5.1.10 Google
5.1.10.1 Business Overview
5.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.10.3 Recent Developments
5.1.10.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.10.3.2 Deals
5.1.11 Netscout
5.1.11.1 Business Overview
5.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.11.3 Recent Developments
5.1.11.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.11.3.2 Deals
5.1.12 Cy4Gate
5.1.12.1 Business Overview
5.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.12.3 Recent Developments
5.1.12.3.1 Deals
5.1.13 Cloudflare
5.1.13.1 Business Overview
5.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.13.3 Recent Developments
5.1.13.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.13.3.2 Deals
5.1.13.3.3 Expansions
5.1.14 Gen
5.1.14.1 Business Overview
5.1.14.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.14.3 Recent Developments
5.1.14.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.14.3.2 Deals
5.1.14.3.3 Expansions
5.1.15 Proofpoint
5.1.15.1 Business Overview
5.1.15.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.15.3 Recent Developments
5.1.15.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.15.3.2 Deals
5.1.15.3.3 Expansions
5.1.16 Opentext
5.1.16.1 Business Overview
5.1.16.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.16.3 Recent Developments
5.1.16.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.16.3.2 Deals
5.1.17 Accenture
5.1.17.1 Business Overview
5.1.17.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.17.3 Recent Developments
5.1.17.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.17.3.2 Deals
5.1.18 Cyberark
5.1.18.1 Business Overview
5.1.18.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.18.3 Recent Developments
5.1.18.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.18.3.2 Deals
5.1.18.3.3 Expansions
5.1.19 Sentinelone
5.1.19.1 Business Overview
5.1.19.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.19.3 Recent Developments
5.1.19.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.19.3.2 Deals
5.1.20 F5
5.1.20.1 Business Overview
5.1.20.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.20.3 Recent Developments
5.1.20.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.20.3.2 Deals
5.1.20.3.3 Expansions
5.1.21 Zscaler
5.1.21.1 Business Overview
5.1.21.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.21.3 Recent Developments
5.1.21.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.21.3.2 Deals
5.1.22 Crowdstrike
5.1.22.1 Business Overview
5.1.22.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.22.3 Recent Developments
5.1.22.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.22.3.2 Deals
5.1.23 Broadcom
5.1.23.1 Business Overview
5.1.23.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.23.3 Recent Developments
5.1.23.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.23.3.2 Deals
5.1.24 Dell Technologies
5.1.24.1 Business Overview
5.1.24.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.24.3 Recent Developments
5.1.24.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
5.1.24.3.2 Deals
5.1.25 Netskope
5.1.25.1 Business Overview
5.1.25.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
5.1.25.3 Recent Developments
5.1.25.3.1 Deals
5.2 Other Key Players
5.2.1 Okta
5.2.2 Akamai
5.2.3 Hpe
5.2.4 Atos
5.2.5 AWS
5.2.6 Oracle
5.2.7 Commvault
5.2.8 Zebra Technologies
5.2.9 F-Secure
5.2.10 Imperva
5.2.11 Teledyne Flir
5.2.12 Allegion
5.2.13 Arista
5.2.14 Databricks
5.2.15 Snowflake
5.2.16 Qualys
5.2.17 Forcepoint
5.2.18 Mcafee
5.2.19 Sophos
5.2.20 Nozomi Networks
5.2.21 Illumio
5.2.22 Seclore
5.2.23 Varonis
5.2.24 Tenable
5.2.25 Yubico
5.2.26 Fastly
5.2.27 Trustwave
6 Appendix
6.1 Research Methodology
6.1.1 Research Data
6.1.1.1 Secondary Data
6.1.1.2 Primary Data
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.1.3 Research Assumptions
6.1.4 Research Limitations
6.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Methodology
