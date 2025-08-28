More Antimony Assays Reported at Bald Hill Project

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY-CSE, K8J0-FSE) have reported additional high-grade antimony (Sb) assays from an additional 6 drill holes at the Bald Hill Property in New Brunswick, under option from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

New Assays include:

Hole BH 25-11 5.27 % Sb over 4.95 m Hole BH25-12 19.00 % Sb over 0.40 m

1.99 % Sb over 0.40 m

7.60 % Sb over 0.25 m

5.82 % Sb over 2.65 m Hole BH-25-13



Including 1.11 % Sb over 7.36 m



5.55 % Sb over 1.35 m Hole BH-25-14 1.80 % Sb over 3.55 m Hole BH-25-15 1.96 % Sb over 1.96 m

1.65 % Sb over 1.65 m Hole BH-25-16 7.21 % Sb over 1.50 m



The reported widths are measured intersection widths. True widths are estimated to be 75% to 80% of intersection widths.

As a result of these additional intersections, the mineralized zone has been traced over a length of 400 metres and to a depth of 400 metres suggesting the potential for a significant mineralized body.

Shareholders can access the more detailed Antimony Resources press release by clicking here.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

