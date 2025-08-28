Resorcinol Market Report 2025-2033 | Innovations in Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Bolster Growth

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Resorcinol Market Report by Application, and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global resorcinol market is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 604.8 million by 2033 from USD 498.3 million in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.22% between 2025 and 2033. Resorcinol, an organic compound known for enhancing adhesive strengths, plays a crucial role in various industries such as rubber, chemicals, automotive, and construction.

The automotive industry and the rising usage of wood in construction are primary drivers for market growth. Resorcinol's cost-effectiveness and chemical stability make it ideal for use in wood-binding agents. Additionally, its application in manufacturing UV stabilizers to protect plastics, and its role in producing essential rubber products like belts and tires, underscores its demand. These rubber products use resorcinol as a binding agent, reflecting increased market interest due to the automotive sector's expansion. Furthermore, its utility in formulating non-halogenated flame retardants and agricultural chemicals also contributes to market growth.

The compound is gaining traction in the healthcare sector due to its antiseptic properties. As an ingredient in skincare products treating various skin conditions such as acne and psoriasis, resorcinol's demand in medical and pharmaceutical applications continues to rise.

The latest market report offers an in-depth overview of the resorcinol industry's performance, focusing on market dynamics, trends, SWOT analysis, and Porter's five forces analysis. It serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders, investors, and businesses looking to explore the resorcinol market further.

Geographic Breakdown: The report analyzes the market across regions, with Asia Pacific leading, followed by significant contributions from Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape: Key players in the resorcinol market include Akrochem Corporation, Alfa Aesar, Atul Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., among others. These companies are pivotal in shaping the competitive dynamics of the industry.

Key Questions Answered: The report addresses critical questions regarding market performance, regional influence, COVID-19 impact, market structure, and competitive strategy. This information is vital for stakeholders aiming to make informed decisions in the resorcinol market.

Market Segmentation:The report breaks down the resorcinol market by application, production method, and end-use industry.

By Application: The key applications include tire and rubber products, wood adhesives, UV products and dyes, flame retardants among others, with tire and rubber products holding the largest share.

The key applications include tire and rubber products, wood adhesives, UV products and dyes, flame retardants among others, with tire and rubber products holding the largest share. By Production Method: The leading methods are benzene disulfonation, hydroperoxidation of meta-diisopropylbenzene, and hydrolysis of meta-phenylenediamine. Among these, hydroperoxidation currently dominates the market.

The leading methods are benzene disulfonation, hydroperoxidation of meta-diisopropylbenzene, and hydrolysis of meta-phenylenediamine. Among these, hydroperoxidation currently dominates the market. By End-Use Industry:The automotive sector is the foremost consumer, followed by building and construction, and healthcare.

