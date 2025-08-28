Animal Alliance of Canada Commends Premier Ford’s Commitment to Ending the Use of Dogs and Cats in Research

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animal Alliance of Canada commends Premier Doug Ford for his recent announcement that Ontario will move to ban the use of dogs and cats in research, as reported by CBC News. This pledge represents a pivotal moment in advancing ethical and effective science in the province.

Animal Alliance of Canada has worked on this issue since 1991, launching its No Pets in Research campaign to end the practice of “pound seizure” and prevent lost or abandoned companion animals from being acquired by research facilities. After more than three decades of successful hands-on rescue and municipal advocacy, the organization sees this commitment from the Premier as a historic opportunity to modernize Ontario’s research standards.

“We welcome Premier Ford’s announcement and are eager to collaborate to ensure this promise is secured in law,” said Bianca Del Bois, Director of Development and Communications, “Ontario has the opportunity to set a national precedent by banning the use of dogs and cats in research and establishing a new standard for science that is both effective and ethical.”

To strengthen its efforts, Animal Alliance of Canada has established an advisory group of scientists, veterinarians, medical doctors, and ethicists. This coalition provides the most up-to-date expertise to support the transition away from harmful animal use and toward human-relevant science.

“This is not the end of research; it is the beginning of an ethical future for research and science in Ontario.” said Liz White, Co-Founder of Animal Alliance of Canada.

Across the world, New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) are delivering breakthroughs in disease research, drug development, and toxicology testing by using advanced technologies such as human cell cultures, organ-on-a-chip systems, and sophisticated computer modelling. These methods provide results that are more accurate, more cost-effective, and directly relevant to human health.

“This move is good for innovation, good for the public, and good for animals,” added White. “By making NAMs the norm, Ontario will not only protect companion animals from suffering, but also position itself as a leader in modern, human-centered research.”

Humane education and training, delivered through community partnerships and veterinary programs that are aligned with the animal’s best interests, provide a practical and ethical framework. Over the years, many municipalities, like Clarington, Toronto and Brampton, have created progressive and more effective animal control programs, providing improved outcomes for animals, families and taxpayers.

Animal Alliance of Canada remains committed to working with legislators, the research community, and the public to ensure that this commitment leads to permanent, legislative change.