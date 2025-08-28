The Demand for Autonomous Decision-Making: The Catalyst for Agentic AI's Market Rise

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agentic AI Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Agentic AI Market is forecast to surpass US$5.98 billion in 2025, with strong revenue growth through to 2035.



Rising Demand for Autonomous Decision-Making Across Industries



One of the most prominent factors driving the Agentic AI market is the growing demand for systems capable of making independent decisions without continuous human oversight. Industries ranging from finance and healthcare to manufacturing and defence are increasingly relying on AI models that can interpret data, define objectives, and execute tasks with minimal intervention.

For example, JPMorgan Chase has recently begun integrating Agentic AI models into its fraud detection and trading platforms to enable more responsive and autonomous financial decision-making. In manufacturing, companies like Siemens are deploying agentic systems to monitor machinery, predict failures, and initiate maintenance activities autonomously. These developments highlight the value of Agentic AI in reducing latency, improving efficiency, and enabling complex task execution in dynamic environments.



Lack of Explainability and Trust in Autonomous Systems



A core challenge limiting the wider adoption of Agentic AI is the lack of transparency and explainability in the decision-making processes of these highly autonomous systems. Unlike traditional AI models that follow predefined logic or produce traceable outputs, Agentic AI systems are designed to act with a degree of independence, setting sub-goals, adapting to feedback, and initiating actions without explicit instructions. This autonomy, while powerful, raises serious concerns about accountability, safety, and ethical compliance, especially in regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, and law.



For instance, an Agentic AI model used in autonomous trading or medical diagnostics may take an action based on internal reasoning that even its developers cannot fully interpret. In 2024, a high-profile case involving an AI agent used in insurance claim assessment in the UK drew regulatory scrutiny after it denied claims based on opaque decision logic, triggering a call for greater explainability standards. Companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are now investing in interpretability research to address this gap, but the pace of progress remains slow relative to the urgency of deployment. Until Agentic systems can reliably explain their decisions in a human-understandable manner, trust and adoption will remain limited, especially in mission-critical applications.

