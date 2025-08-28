Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Investigating Data Breach at Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrack, Rodos & Bacine is actively investigating a data breach at Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

On August 27, 2025, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (“HSGI”) announced that more than ten months earlier, on October 7, 2024, it had “learned of potential unauthorized access to certain HSGI computer systems.” Upon investigation, HSGI determined that “an unauthorized actor may have accessed and copied certain files on HSGI’s computer systems between September 27, 2024, and October 3, 2024.”

HSGI noted that the personal information subject to disclosure included “name, Social Security number, driver’s license number, state identification number, financial account information and full access credentials.” While the investigation remains ongoing, HSGI maintains the sensitive personal data of hundreds of thousands of consumers, including names, Social Security Numbers, drivers’ license numbers, state ID numbers, and financial account information.

Data breaches involving sensitive personal information—especially Social Security Numbers, or drivers’ license numbers—can result in a serious risk of identity theft and financial fraud. When companies fail to adequately protect this information, they may be held legally responsible for any resulting harm.

