Automotive Engineered Coated Fabric Market is Forecasted to Reach US$330 Million in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive engineered coated fabric market size was valued at US$281 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$330 million by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 2.5% from 2025 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global automotive engineered coated fabric market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$281 million Market Size in 2031 US$330 million Growth (CAGR) 2.5% during 2025-2031 Leading Application Type Airbags Leading Substrate Type Polyester Leading Coating Type Urethane Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2025-2031 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Automotive Engineered Coated Fabric Market:

The global automotive engineered coated fabric market is segmented based on application type, substrate type, coating type, and region.

Based on application type –

The automotive engineered coated fabric market is segmented into airbags, drive belts, hoses, brake shims, and other application types.

Airbags remain the largest and fastest-growing application during the forecast period .

. Airbags demand fabrics capable of withstanding complicated conditions during a crash; for instance, the fabric must withstand sudden inflation pressure, heat buildup, and pressure and force exerted by the airbag during inflation.

High-strength nylon, polyester, or specific polymer-coated fabrics are selected on their ability to be dimensionally stable under considerable heat and stress and to withstand considerable stretching and rubbing friction in airbags.

In recent years, increasing safety standards, technological advancements, and the expanding global automotive market have led to the growth of other applications such as airbags and seat belts.

Engineered-coated fabrics allow for the creation of hoses that can withstand high temperatures and chemical exposure, helping to improve vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, and emissions control.

Based on substrate type –

The market is segmented into polyester, fiberglass, aramid, polyamide, and other substrate types.

Polyester is expected to remain the dominant substrate of the market during the forecast period .

Polyester is dominating the market due to its affordability, strength, versatility, and ability to meet the performance demands of the automotive industry. Its tensile strength is around 410 to 550 MPa, which helps improve the durability of applications such as automotive seat belts and airbag fabrics.

Polyester can tolerate wear and tear very well. Because of this property, it is used in high-traffic automotive applications such as seat covers.

Polyamide-coated fabric is used to manufacture airbags, including knee airbags, because of its high durability and capability to withstand high pressure during deployment.

Based on coating type –

The automotive engineered coated fabric market is segmented into urethane, rubber, silicone, and other coating types.

Urethane is expected to remain the prevailing coating of the market during the forecast period.

Urethane-coated fabrics are known for their abrasion resistance, making them suitable for high-performance applications where durability is critical, such as automotive interiors and seating.

Urethane is more lightweight than others, which helps lightweight automotive components. This fulfills the industry’s growing focus on fuel efficiency and reduced emissions by lowering the overall weight of vehicles.

Silicone and rubber are temperature-resistant, flexible, chemically stable, and durable. This increases their demand for automotive-engineered coated fabrics, making them the key elements in airbag applications.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest market for automotive-engineered coated fabrics during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

Asia-Pacific is the primary and fastest-growing market for engineered coated fabrics due to the strong automotive industry, strong manufacturing sector, technological advancement, growing EV market, and supportive government policies.

Rapid urbanization, economic growth, and growing consumer preferences in the Asia-Pacific region are driving demand for new high-performance automotive components, reinforcing its leadership in the global automotive engineered coated fabric market.

Likewise, Europe is the second-largest market for automotive-engineered coated fabric due to the well-established automotive industry, focus on technological innovation, and growing demand for hybrid electric vehicles.



Automotive Engineered Coated Fabric Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below:

Demand for premium interiors.

Advancement in material technologies.

Increase in automotive production.

The shift toward lightweight and sustainable solutions.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Automotive Engineered Coated Fabric Market:

The market is fragmented, with over 50 players globally. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Continental

Trelleborg

Omnova Solutions Inc.

Haartz Corporation

Fothergill Engineered Fabrics

Freudenberg

Uniroyal Global

Polynova Industries Pvt. Ltd.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant content in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Automotive Engineered Coated Fabric Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



