Aircraft Circuit Breakers Market is Forecasted to Reach US$168 Million in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$131 million Market Size in 2034 US$168 million Growth (CAGR) 2.2% during 2025-2034 Leading Aircraft Type Commercial aircraft Leading System Type AC circuit breaker system Leading Voltage Type Low-Voltage Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2025-2034 Trend Period 2017-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Circuit Breakers Market:

The global Aircraft Circuit Breakers Market is segmented based on Aircraft type, System type, Voltage type, and region.

Based on Aircraft Type

Based on aircraft type, the aircraft circuit breakers market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft, and UAV.

Commercial aircraft are expected to maintain dominance and an undeniable lead during the forecast period.

The rapid growth and modernization of global commercial fleets drive the dominance of commercial aircraft. Increasing electrification in advanced aircraft programs like the Airbus A350XWB and Boeing 787 has significantly increased demand for reliable, high-performance circuit breakers.

The expected increase in deliveries and production of key models such as the B737 MAX, A320neo, A350, and A220, as well as the launch of new variants like the A321XLR and COMAC C919, are also leading to a rise in demand.

As airlines continue to expand and upgrade their fleets, the need for advanced circuit protection systems in commercial aircraft will remain a key market driver over the coming years.

Based on System Type

The aircraft circuit breakers market is divided into two main types based on system type: AC and DC circuit breakers.

The AC breaker system is expected to remain both the largest and the fastest growing, largely because AC is the main source of electrical power in most aircraft.

This is essential for high-power applications like environmental control systems, hydraulic pumps, electric motors, and integrated modular avionics (IMA).

As aircraft become more electrically advanced, the demand for robust AC circuit protection continues to rise.

The increasing adoption of more electric aircraft (MEA) and the need for efficient power distribution further enhance the growth prospects of the AC circuit breakers segment.

Based on Voltage Type

Based on voltage type, the market is segmented into high voltage, medium voltage, and low voltage.

Low-voltage is likely to dominate the market and witness the fastest growth, driven by its widespread use across a variety of aircraft systems.

These breakers play a crucial role in essential applications such as cabin systems, navigation, and flight control systems.

They're also becoming increasingly important in More Electric Aircraft (MEA), where electrical systems are replacing traditional hydraulic and pneumatic ones.

A variety of low-voltage circuit breakers, from thermal and magnetic to hydraulic and solid-state types, are employed to safeguard these vital systems against overloads and short circuits.

Their compact design, reliability, and compatibility with lightweight aircraft make them a top choice, especially as aircraft technology moves towards greater efficiency and electrification.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft circuit breakers during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

The region is home to a large number of aircraft manufacturers, driven by a strong supply chain network and extraordinary technological capabilities.

The USA is the growth engine of the region's market.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is an emerging market with immense growth potential in China, Japan, and India. China has been the apple of the eye of the entire industry stakeholders, mainly because of growing air passenger traffic paired with flourishing indigenous aircraft infrastructure. All the major companies are establishing assembly plants in the country to tap the growth potential. India, a minuscule market, is likely to exhibit tremendous growth potential in the coming years, particularly in the commercial aerospace and military aircraft categories.



Aircraft Circuit Breakers Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below:

The organic growth of the aerospace industry and ardent efforts towards electric aircraft development.

Increasing aircraft electrification and growing demand for advanced avionics and connectivity.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aircraft Circuit Breakers Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Safran SA

Collins Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Astronics Corporation

AMETEK Inc.,

Crouzet

Eaton Corporation plc.



