Chromatography Market is Forecasted to Reach US$18.8 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$12.3 billion Market Size in 2031 US$18.8 billion Growth (CAGR) 6.1% during 2024-2031 Leading Technique Type Liquid Chromatography Leading Component Type Instrument/Skid Leading System Type Multi-Use Systems Leading End-Use Industry Type Pharmaceutical Industry Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2031 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Chromatography Market:

The global chromatography market is segmented based on technique type, component type, system type, end-use industry type, and region.

Based on technique type –

The chromatography market is segmented as liquid chromatography (encompassing HPLC, ion chromatography, flash chromatography, membrane chromatography, and other chromatography) and gas chromatography.

Liquid chromatography is projected to hold the major share of the chromatography market, while gas chromatography is forecasted to expand at the most rapid pace during the forecast period .

. Liquid chromatography is likely to remain the dominant technique in the chromatography market primarily due to its versatility, high resolution, and ability to handle a wide variety of sample types, including complex biological mixtures. Techniques like High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and ion chromatography are widely used in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food safety, environmental testing, and clinical research applications. These industries heavily rely on liquid chromatography for both qualitative and quantitative analysis due to its precision, reproducibility, and compatibility with sensitive detectors such as mass spectrometers. Moreover, ongoing advancements in column chemistry, automation, and software integration further contribute to its continued dominance.

On the other hand, gas chromatography (GC) is forecasted to expand at the most rapid pace during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for volatile compound analysis in petrochemical, environmental monitoring, food and beverage, and forensic science applications. The increased focus on environmental regulations and quality control in these industries has accelerated the need for faster, more accurate detection methods, areas where gas chromatography excels. In addition, the development of advanced GC detectors, such as GC-MS and GC×GC, along with the growing adoption of portable and miniaturized GC systems, is making the technique more accessible and attractive to a broader range of users, thereby propelling its high growth rate.

Based on component type –

The chromatography market is segmented into instrument/skid, consumables, software, and other components.

Instrument/skid is anticipated to hold the major share by component type in the chromatography market, whereas consumables are expected to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period .

In the chromatography market, instrument/skid is likely to be the dominant component type due to its foundational role in chromatography systems. Instruments, including pumps, detectors, autosamplers, ovens, and complete chromatography skids, are high-value capital equipment essential for executing chromatography processes. These systems are required across industries such as pharmaceuticals, food testing, and environmental monitoring, where high precision and reliability are critical. Since every chromatography setup fundamentally depends on these instruments, which require significant upfront investment, they continue to command a dominant share of the market revenue.

Consumables are expected to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period due to their recurring nature and the expanding scope of chromatography applications. Consumables, such as columns, vials, syringes, filters, and tubing, need frequent replacement, especially in high-throughput environments like quality control labs and clinical testing facilities. As industries increasingly adopt chromatography for routine testing, process validation, and real-time analysis, the demand for high-performance and application-specific consumables is accelerating. Additionally, innovations in column chemistries and the rise in single-use technologies are further contributing to the growing demand for consumables, making them the fastest-growing component segment in the chromatography market.

Based on system type –

The chromatography market is segmented into single-use systems and multi-use systems.

Multi-use systems are expected to remain the primary contributor in the chromatography market, while single-use systems are poised to grow at the fastest pace in the coming years.

Multi-use systems are expected to hold the major share in the chromatography market due to their long-established presence, durability, and cost-efficiency over time. These systems are widely adopted across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical industries, where large-scale and repetitive analytical or purification processes are required. Their ability to handle high-throughput operations, compatibility with various techniques (like HPLC, ion-exchange, and affinity chromatography), and integration with automated workflows make them indispensable in high-volume laboratories. The significant capital investment in these systems also contributes to their continued dominance, as companies tend to leverage them over many years to maximize return on investment.

On the other hand, single-use systems are projected to grow at the fastest pace owing to the rising demand for flexibility, reduced cross-contamination risk, and minimized cleaning requirements. These systems are particularly gaining traction in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and research settings where small-batch production, quick turnaround, and sterile conditions are crucial. The increasing adoption of personalized medicine, cell and gene therapies, and modular bioprocessing has further accelerated the need for agile and disposable systems. Additionally, advancements in materials and technology have improved the reliability and performance of single-use chromatography systems, making them more viable alternatives for both upstream and downstream applications.

Based on end-use industry type –

The chromatography market is segmented as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academia, chemicals, environmental testing, contract research organizations (CROs), government research bodies, hospitals and clinical trial centres, agriculture, food and beverage, and various other end-use industries.

The pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to be the leading driver of demand, whereas the environmental testing segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

The pharmaceutical industry is projected to hold the major share of the market due to its extensive reliance on analytical technologies for drug development, quality control, and regulatory compliance. Chromatography plays a critical role in identifying, separating, and quantifying components in complex mixtures, which is essential throughout the drug discovery and production pipeline. With stringent global regulatory standards (such as those from the FDA and EMA), pharmaceutical companies are required to maintain high levels of precision and documentation, driving consistent demand for advanced chromatography systems and consumables. Additionally, the rise in chronic diseases, the expanding generics market, and growing investments in R&D further amplify chromatography adoption in this industry.

In contrast, the environmental testing segment is projected to register the highest growth rate due to increasing global concerns about pollution, climate change, and public health. Governments and regulatory bodies across regions are tightening regulations for water, air, and soil quality monitoring, which is fueling demand for reliable and sensitive analytical techniques like chromatography. The method is particularly effective in detecting trace levels of contaminants, pesticides, volatile organic compounds, and heavy metals. As industrial activity rises and environmental awareness deepens, this segment is rapidly expanding, supported by technological advances in portable chromatography equipment and the growing use of chromatography in sustainability and environmental compliance efforts.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is forecasted to retain its leading position over the projection period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

Due to its well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, significant R&D investments, and a strong presence of key market players.

The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high rate of adoption of cutting-edge analytical technologies. Government initiatives and funding for drug development and environmental monitoring further support market expansion.

Additionally, the region’s stringent regulatory requirements for product safety and quality create sustained demand for chromatography techniques in quality control and compliance testing.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure. Countries like China and India are becoming major hubs for clinical research and drug production due to lower operational costs and favorable government policies. Moreover, the growing awareness of food safety, rising environmental concerns, and increasing academic and research activities contribute to the expanding adoption of chromatography systems in the region. The growing population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases also push demand for more accurate diagnostic and therapeutic research tools, fueling market growth.



Chromatography Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing R&D investments.

Rising demand for precision medicine and biomarker discovery.

Stricter environmental regulations.

Technological advancements such as miniaturized and automated systems.

In addition, the growth of contract research and manufacturing services (CROs and CDMOs), along with expanding use in forensic and toxicological studies, is enhancing chromatography’s value proposition across both developed and emerging markets.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Chromatography Market:

The market is highly consolidated, with fewer than 50 players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, and regional presence etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Danaher Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.



