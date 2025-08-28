Thunderful shareholders approve directed share issue to Atari

PARIS, FRANCE (August 28, 2025 - 6.00 pm CET) - Atari® (Euronext Growth Paris: ALATA) — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — today announces that the extraordinary general meeting of Thunderful Group AB (“Thunderful”) held on August 28, 2025, has approved the directed share issue of approximately SEK 50 million to Atari (the “Transaction”), resulting in Atari becoming the new majority shareholder of Thunderful. The Transaction was announced by Atari and Thunderful on July 29, 2025.

Following the approval by the extraordinary general meeting, Atari becomes the owner of 81.7% of the outstanding shares and votes of Thunderful by way of a directed issuance of 333,333,334 new ordinary shares1 at a subscription price of SEK 0.15, corresponding to a total amount of SEK 50 million (approximately €4.5 million). Two officers of Atari have been appointed as new ordinary board members of Thunderful.

The transaction has been financed by a shareholder loan granted by IRATA LLC.

About Thunderful

Thunderful Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: THUNDR) focuses on the publishing and development of high-quality digital games primarily for PC and console platforms. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Thunderful spans a significant portion of the game industry value chain through its two main operating segments: Publishing and Co-Development & Services. For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, Thunderful reported revenues of SEK292 M (approximately €25M). Thunderful encompasses a global games publishing business, five game studios with various creative and technological expertise, and a services business. Thunderful owns a portfolio of over 20 intellectual properties including SteamWorld, ISLANDERS, Lost in Random, and Vampire’s Fall, notably. Thunderful has also announced today a restructuring plan aiming at reorganizing its publishing and development operations, in view of reducing its cost base and improving operating cash flow.

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

©2025 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

1 Thunderful’s capital was composed as of June 30, 2025 (i.e. before the Transaction) of 74,532,894 ordinary shares and voting rights.





