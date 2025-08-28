VoxelSensors to Advance Next-Generation Depth Sensing Technology with 10x Power Savings for XR Applications

Brussels, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoxelSensors, a company developing novel intelligent sensing and data insights technology for Physical AI, today announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to jointly optimize VoxelSensors’ sensing technology with Snapdragon® XR Platforms.

Technology & Industry Challenges

VoxelSensors has developed Single Photon Active Event Sensor (SPAES™) 3D sensing, a breakthrough technology that solves current critical depth sensing performance limitations for robotics and XR. The SPAES™ architecture addresses them by delivering 10x power savings and lower latency, maintaining robust performance across varied lighting conditions. This innovation is set to enable machines to understand both the physical world and human behavior from user’s point-of-view, advancing Physical AI.

Physical AI processes data from human perspectives to learn about the world around us, predict needs, create personalized agents, and adapt continuously through user-centered learning. This enables new and exciting applications previously unattainable. At the same time, Physical AI pushes the boundaries of operation to wider environments posing challenging conditions like variable lighting and power constraints.

VoxelSensors’ technology addresses both challenges by offering a technology that expands the operative limits of current day sensors, while collecting human point-of-view data to better train physical AI models. Overcoming these challenges will define the future of human-machine interaction.

Collaboration

VoxelSensors is working with Qualcomm Technologies to jointly optimize VoxelSensors’ SPAES™ 3D sensing technology with Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform, allowing a low-latency and flexible 3D active event data stream. The optimized solution will be available to select customers and partners by December 2025.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies,” said Johannes Peeters, CEO of VoxelSensors. “After five years of developing our technology, we see our vision being realized through optimizations with Snapdragon XR Platforms. With our sensors that are ideally suited for next-generation 3D sensing and eye-tracking systems, and our inference engine for capturing users’ egocentric data, we see great potential in enabling truly personal AI agent interactions only available on XR devices.”

“For the XR industry to expand, Qualcomm Technologies is committed to enabling smaller, faster, and more power-efficient devices,” said Ziad Asghar, SVP & GM of XR at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We see great potential for small, lightweight AR smart glasses that consumers can wear all day. VoxelSensors’ technology offers the potential to deliver higher performance rates with significantly lower power consumption, which is needed to achieve this vision.”

Market Impact and Future Outlook

As VoxelSensors continues to miniaturize their technology, the integration into commercial products is expected to significantly enhance the value proposition of next-generation XR offerings. Collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, a leader in XR chipsets, emphasizes VoxelSensors’ commitment to fostering innovation to advance the entire XR ecosystem, bringing the industry closer to mainstream adoption of all-day wearable AR devices.

About VoxelSensors:

VoxelSensors is a Belgian deep-tech startup committed to developing advanced sensing technologies that enhance human-centered contextual interaction. With a focus on efficiency and scalability, we aim to empower AI with the necessary contextual data for smarter and more personal insights.

Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Attachment