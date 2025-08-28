US Payments Forum Resource Explores Role of AI, 5G, and IoT in Contextual Payments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum today announces the publication of a new white paper, “Contextual Payments Considering Artificial Intelligence, 5G, and Internet of Things,” examining how these converging technologies are reshaping commerce and payment experiences.

Contextual payments allow transactions to occur automatically within the flow of an activity without the consumer initiating a traditional checkout process by leveraging stored payment credentials, contextual triggers, and prior consent. This model underpins emerging agentic commerce, in which AI “agents” can make purchases on behalf of consumers, anticipating needs and preferences. According to recent analyst predictions, agent-driven experiences could lift global e-commerce conversion by 1.5–2.5% annually, unlocking over $240 billion in incremental retail revenue. This is one of many areas of opportunity for contextual payments.

In this white paper, the Forum outlines how the combination of AI, 5G, and IoT creates the infrastructure for contextual payments across a range of environments. This includes retail, mobility, smart homes, healthcare, entertainment, infrastructure, and business services. Together, these technologies can support seamless payments in scenarios such as AI-enabled IoT devices reordering supplies or services without user input, connected vehicles paying for tolls, and many other use cases.

The resource also explores:

How AI-driven decisioning, high-speed 5G connectivity, and IoT device ecosystems enable contextual payments and agentic commerce.

The critical role of consumer control, regulatory compliance, and identity management in ensuring trust in contextual payment scenarios.

Implications for merchants, issuers, processors, and consumers in areas such as interoperability, infrastructure readiness, and cost.

How programmable money (stablecoins) and smart contracts could streamline multi-party contextual transactions.





“People often lead fast-paced lives, and they are looking for ways to speed up day-to-day commerce. Contextual payments address this by shifting the act of paying from the consumer to the infrastructure,” said Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance, parent organization to the U.S. Payments Forum. “We’d like this resource to show payments stakeholders how combining AI, 5G, and IoT can deliver transactions that are faster, more secure, and more aligned with how people live and work.”

The white paper was developed by the Mobile and Touchless Payments Working Committee. Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in upcoming Forum projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the U.S. Payments Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum, Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org/.

Contact:

Sherlyn Rijos-Altman

srijos@montner.com

Monter Tech PR