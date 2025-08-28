CPABC: International migration bolsters Northeast B.C.’s population as the economy faces headwinds

FORT ST. JOHN, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to BC Check-Up: Live, an annual report by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) on demographic and affordability trends across the province, Northeast B.C.’s population was 72,015 on July 1, 2024, up 1.8 per cent from one year earlier.

“Northeast B.C. added 1,254 residents in 2024,” said Alan Bone, CPA, CA, partner at Eclipse LLP. “Growth was concentrated in the region’s largest communities, with international migration being the main driver.”

Between July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024, Northeast B.C. gained 1,381 residents (net) through international migration, marking a new record high. Natural growth (births minus mortalities) contributed an additional 460 residents to the region’s population count. Meanwhile, interprovincial and intraprovincial migration reduced Northeast B.C.’s population by 474 residents and 113 residents, respectively, in 2024. The majority of the region’s population growth (87.6 per cent) occurred in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

“Population growth in Northeast B.C. has been quite modest over the last five years,” continued Bone. “Meanwhile, housing in the region remains some of the most affordable in the province. It’s a major reason why home sales and prices have been resilient in 2025, despite economic uncertainty.”

Through the first half of 2025, home sale activity was strong in Northeast B.C.’s largest markets. As of June 2025, year-to-date sales were up 12.9 per cent in Fort St. John, and the average sale price was $428,311, representing a 3.7 per cent increase. Year-to-date sales were also up 17.1 per cent in the South Peace River Region Real Estate Board, where the average sale price for the year rose 13.4 per cent to $321,034.

“Attracting residents to the region remains a challenge, despite relatively affordable housing,” concluded Bone. "Our economy is facing some headwinds due to international trade disruptions and slowing investment now that Site C is complete. Investing in the region’s long-term economic growth is essential to attract new residents.”

