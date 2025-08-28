Blake Willson Group’s 2025 Momentum Builds in the National Capital Region with WBJ Fastest Growing Companies Recognition, GovCon Awards Finalist Status, and Inc. National Accolades

Arlington, VA, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blake Willson Group (BWG), a licensed, tech-enabled CPA firm and federal solutions architect, has been named to the Washington Business Journal’s 2025 Fastest Growing Companies list, a recognition of the firm’s sustained growth and expanding impact within the National Capital Region’s federal contracting space. In addition, BWG Founder and CEO RJ Blake has been named a finalist for “Executive of the Year” in the 2025 Greater Washington Government Contractor (GovCon) Awards, highlighting his leadership as a combat veteran and entrepreneur who is modernizing federal financial operations and setting a new standard for real-world outcomes that agencies can achieve.

“These achievements reflect the incredible dedication and expertise of our team,” said RJ Blake, Founder and CEO of Blake Willson Group. “I’m deeply honored to be recognized and proud of the purpose-driven culture we’ve instilled at Blake Willson Group. The National Capital Region has been central to our growth, and we remain committed to advancing its role as a hub for innovation and federal leadership.”

Presented annually by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council, the GovCon Awards are among the most prestigious recognitions for government contractors in the region, honoring companies and executives who have made outstanding contributions to the industry, their employees, and the U.S. Government. Washington Business Journal’s Fastest-Growing Companies list celebrates private companies in the Greater Washington region that have achieved significant multi-year growth, highlighting organizations that are shaping the region’s economy through innovation, scalability, and performance.

With the new accolades, BWG continues to build on a year defined by growth and impact, including its seventh consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list and being named among Inc.’s Best Workplaces. These achievements signal BWG’s trajectory as a firm reshaping what federal financial leadership looks like by pairing deep domain expertise with technology-enabled transformation.

Blake’s leadership is defined by his service with the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division and his Big Four audit and advisory background, which instilled the discipline and mission clarity that guide BWG today. As Founder and CEO, he launched BWG’s Innovation Lab to accelerate the use of AI and automation in government systems and has cultivated a purpose-driven culture where high-performing teams thrive through accountability, innovation, and mission focus. Beyond BWG, he serves as a venture capital partner with Irongate Capital Advisors, sits on the board of trustees for the Institute of World Politics, and continues his commitment to veterans through leadership roles with Reuniting After War and the Veteran Institute for Procurement.

