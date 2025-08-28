CSW Industrials Names Linda Livingstone, Ph.D. as New Lead Independent Director Following Robert Swartz’s Planned Retirement from the Board, Reinforcing Board Leadership Succession Planning

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (the “Company) (NYSE: CSW) today announced Robert Swartz has retired from the Board of Directors effective immediately following the conclusion of the 2025 Annual Meeting, consistent with the Company’s prior public disclosures. Mr. Swartz’s retirement comes following his reaching the mandatory retirement age under the Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines earlier this year. Following Mr. Swartz’s retirement, the independent members of the Board of Directors unanimously appointed continuing Board member Linda Livingstone, Ph.D., as the Board’s Lead Independent Director, demonstrating and reinforcing the Board’s focus on thoughtful leadership succession planning.

Mr. Swartz was one of the Company’s inaugural directors and served as the Lead Independent Director continually from the time CSW Industrials became an independent public company in September of 2015. Mr. Swartz has contributed meaningfully in shaping CSW into the Company that it is today.

“I want to personally thank Rob for his ten years of distinguished service and leadership. His direction and guidance have played a valuable role in shaping the Company into the successful diversified industrials business it is today,” said Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials’ Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “As we celebrate this milestone, I also want to thank Linda for her ten years of service, and I am very pleased that she has accepted the role of Lead Independent Director. Linda is a proven leader and highly valued Board member, and I look forward to working with her in this new Board leadership role in the years to come,” Mr. Armes continued.

Dr. Livingstone has served as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since September 2015 and is currently a member of the Board’s Compensation & Talent Development and Nominating & Corporate Governance Committees. Dr. Livingstone is President of Baylor University, a position she has held since June 2017. She currently serves on the board of directors of the Big 12 Conference and the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas, and on the Board of Trustees for Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Livingstone served previously on the NCAA Board of Governors, the NCAA Division 1 Board of Directors, and the American Council on Education Board of Directors. In addition, she recently completed service as board chair for the NCAA Board of Governors, the Big 12 Conference Board, and the American Council on Education Board.



About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

