FY Energy Announces Launch of Encrypted Green Cloud Computing Services





New York City, NY, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FY Energy , a world-leading integrated cloud computing service provider, today announced the launch of its new suite of encrypted green cloud computing solutions. By leveraging renewable energy sources and advanced encryption technology, FY Energy aims to provide sustainable and secure cloud computing services that significantly reduce the carbon footprint of its operations.

The company’s innovative approach integrates clean energy-powered data centres with cutting-edge cloud computing capabilities, offering customers a solution that is both environmentally responsible and highly efficient.

What Sets Our Services Apart

Renewable Energy-Powered Infrastructure: Our entire cloud computing infrastructure is powered by high-quality monocrystalline solar panels, ensuring that every operation is aligned with sustainable energy standards.

Encrypted and Secure: We utilise state-of-the-art security protocols, including encrypted networks, to ensure the safety of all user data and transactions.

Accessible and User-Friendly: Our platform is designed for all types of users, from beginners to professionals, with a simple and easy-to-understand interface.





How Our Process Works

To begin using our services, customers follow a simple three-step process:

Create an Account: A quick and easy registration process to set up a personal account. Choose a Plan: Select a cloud computing service plan that best fits your needs. Get Output: Your computing service results are automatically updated to your account daily.

Why Choose FY Energy?

New State-of-the-Art Hardware: We use the latest hardware and advanced technology to ensure high performance.

We use the latest hardware and advanced technology to ensure high performance. Eco-friendly Computing: Our operations are powered by renewable energy, helping to meet environmental standards and contribute to a greener planet.

Simple and Easy to Understand: Our platform offers a seamless experience, making it easy for anyone to get started.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

FY Energy is a cloud computing service provider and not an investment company. This article is for informational purposes only. Customers should carefully consider their needs before engaging in any cloud computing services.

Risks

Technology Risk: The performance of our services relies on our technological infrastructure and may be impacted by hardware failures, network outages, or other technical issues.

Market Risk: The value and demand for cloud computing services can be volatile and subject to wide fluctuations in the broader market.

Security Risk: While we employ enhanced security protocols, no system is completely immune to cyber threats, which could result in data loss or unauthorised access.

About FY Energy

Founded in 2020, FY Energy is at the forefront of the clean energy transition, specializing in providing eco-friendly cloud computing services. The firm is committed to utilizing encrypted, sustainable solutions to deliver powerful, reliable, and secure cloud services globally. Our technology leverages the latest ASIC and GPU computing equipment from industry leaders like Bitmain, Canaan, and Nvidia.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Full NAME: Leif Mikkelsen

Email: info@fyenergy.com

Address: 1801 California St, Denver, ZIP: 80202

City: Denver, CO

Country: USA

COMPANY: Fyenergy Cryptocurrency Investment Ltd

MSB Registration Number: 31000307379952







