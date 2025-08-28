San Diego Philanthropist David Malcolm Announces Fall 2025 Scholarship

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The David Malcolm Scholarship awards $2,500 to students demonstrating resilience, achievement, and a commitment to positive social impact. Applications will be accepted for the fall cycle from September 1 to November 30, 2025, and students who have faced and overcome personal and/or academic challenges are encouraged to apply.

David Malcolm is a longtime San Diego businessman and philanthropist who has more than 50 years of success in the real estate industry despite never obtaining a traditional college degree. His journey gave him a deep appreciation for the power of education, and he later became a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Presidents Program. He created this scholarship to support students in need on their own journey in pursuing continued education.

Applicants must submit up to a 1,000-word essay sharing the challenges they’ve overcome, the obstacles they continue to face, and how this scholarship would help them achieve their academic and career goals. They are also encouraged to share in the essay the ways in which they have given back or plan to in the future.

“The goal of this scholarship is to invest in students who need additional support as they pursue their education and contribute to their communities,” says Malcolm.

Eligibility Requirements

High school seniors accepted into an accredited college or university, or current full-time college students (undergraduate or graduate) at accredited institutions.



Minimum GPA of 3.5





Applications for the Fall 2025 cycle will open September 1, 2025, and close November 30, 2025. For more information and to apply, visit: www.davidmalcolmscholarship.com.

About David Malcolm

David Malcolm is a San Diego philanthropist and business leader. His commitment to education and community service has driven him to support various initiatives, particularly those aimed at helping individuals overcome adversity. Through the David Malcolm Scholarship, he provides financial assistance to deserving students, helping them achieve their goals.

