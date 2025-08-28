Pearl River Announced Issuance of Cease Trade Order

LONDON, Ontario, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEARL RIVER HOLDINGS LIMITED (“Pearl River”) (TSXV: PRH) announces that the Ontario Securities Commission issued a cease trade order against Pearl River effective May 7, 2025, for failing to file audited annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and annual certifications for the year ended December 31, 2024 (collectively, the “Required Filings”) within the time period prescribed by securities regulation. In addition, as a result of the cease trade order, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization imposed a halt of trading of Pearl River’s common shares on May 8, 2025. It is expected that the required filings will be completed by September 21, 2025.

About Pearl River

Through its subsidiaries, Pearl River’s principal business is the manufacturing and distribution of plastic products in China, Australia and the United States of America.

For further information please contact:

George Lunick CEO T: (519) 645-0267 E: george@lunick.ca



