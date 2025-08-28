YD Bio Limited Announces Closing of Business Combination and Listing on the Nasdaq Global Market

Strategic Move Positions YD Bio Limited for Accelerated Innovation and Market Expansion

Trading of common stock and warrants of the new public company, YD Bio Limited, is expected to commence on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 29, 2025, under the ticker symbols “YDES” and “YDESW”

TAIWAN, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YD Bio Limited (“YD Bio Ltd” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YDES), a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations, today announced the successful completion of its previously announced business combination with Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (“Breeze”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Beginning August 29, 2025, YD Bio’s ordinary shares and warrants will trade on Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbols “YDES” and “YDESW,” respectively. The transaction was approved by Breeze shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on August 14, 2025.

The Company also announced that the previously announced PIPE offering closed, in full, contemporaneously with the closing of the business combination. The proceeds of the PIPE offering together with the cash released to the Company from the trust for the benefit of the former Breeze shareholders, after satisfaction of all business combination closing-related expenses, is expected to yield more than $11,500,000 to fund the Company’s future operations.

The Business Combination and the PIPE closing mark a significant step in the Company’s evolution, positioning YD Bio Ltd as an emerging leader in the biotech industry with strong growth potential across multiple fast-growing healthcare markets. By entering the public markets, YD Bio Ltd is poised to accelerate innovation, scale production, and drive the development and commercialization of groundbreaking technologies.

YD Bio Ltd’s business model centers on partnerships with biopharmaceutical companies to transform innovative technologies into commercially viable drugs and cancer detection diagnostics. Led by Chairman Dr. Ethan Shen, a biomedical expert with over 30 years of experience, the Company is focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of innovative healthcare solutions across oncology diagnostics, regenerative medicine, and clinical trial support. The Company’s core programs include:

Stem Cell- and Exosome-Based Ophthalmology Therapies : In partnership with 3D Global Biotech, the Company is advancing corneal stem cell and exosome technologies for the treatment of ocular diseases such as dry eye syndrome, glaucoma, and corneal injury. Clinical development efforts are underway, with Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved specimen collection and plans to initiate trials evaluating exosome-based contact lenses and artificial tears in 2027.

Clinical Trial and Ancillary Services: The Company has served as a trusted supplier of investigational drugs and ancillary materials to global pharmaceutical companies, supporting clinical development and post-launch commercialization.

The Company’s multi-decade exclusive licensing agreements, together with its proprietary patented technologies, provide the Company with a significant first-mover advantage across its clinical markets.

“Today is an incredibly proud moment and a major milestone for our company, our employees and our shareholders, as we begin our journey as a publicly traded company,” said Dr. Ethan Shen, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of YD Bio Ltd. “Since our founding in 2013, YD Bio has evolved from a supplier of clinical trial drugs and health supplements into a dynamic innovator in diagnostics and therapeutics. From pioneering exosome technologies to advancing early cancer detection, our progress reflects years of dedication and transformation. Becoming a publicly traded Nasdaq-listed company enables us to accelerate our mission of delivering innovative solutions that improve lives and advance global health. We are profoundly grateful to the patients who participate in our trials, our dedicated team members, and our investors. We believe this achievement represents the next step in advancing our programs and products, redefining the future of healthcare, and bringing life-changing solutions to patients who need them.”

Advisors

ArentFox Schiff LLP and Ogier acted as legal advisors to the Company. I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as financial advisor to Breeze. Woolery & Co. PLLC acted as legal advisor to Breeze.

About YD Bio Limited

YD Bio Limited is a biotechnology company focused on advancing clinical trials, new drug development, cancer prevention diagnostics, stem cell and exosome therapies with the potential to transform the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is committed to improving patient outcomes through scientific innovation and precision medicine. In addition to its R&D efforts, YD Bio Limited is a recognized supplier of clinical trial drugs and has expanded into the development and distribution of post-market auxiliary products. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.ydesgroup.com

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Breeze Holdings is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combinations with one or more businesses or entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, YD Bio’s business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on YD Bio’s current expectations and projections about future events that YD Bio believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. YD Bio undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although YD Bio believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and YD Bio cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in YD Bio’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

YD Bio Limited

Investor Relations

Email: investor@ydesgroup.com

Jackson Lin

LLYC US

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global