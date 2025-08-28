Hiring spree: Nova Bus accelerates its growth

SAINT-EUSTACHE, Quebec, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Bus, Canada's leading bus manufacturer and a member of the Volvo Group, announces that it has hired more than 300 new employees since the beginning of 2025. This hiring is necessary to support the growing demand for its products and services—driven by customers’ continued trust in the reliability and durability of the solutions offered over the years.

Reliability and after-sales service that have always stood out over the years



With over 30 years of experience and expertise, Nova Bus designs and assembles urban transit buses in Canada, offering solutions capable of withstanding the operating rigors of our customers while facing our North American climate. Our trusted reputation is also based on stringent customer training and localized after-sales service provided by recognized industry experts.

“Nova Bus's success is attributable to our ability to listen to our customers' needs and our commitment to meeting their expectations. We are proud to offer a diverse range of products that are reliable, durable, easy to use, and supported by unparalleled after-sales service,” said Paul Le Houillier, President of Nova Bus.

Access to workforce training measures: a growth accelerator

Thanks to government subsidies from the Workforce Training program, Nova Bus will be able to compensate part of the salaries of its new recruits in training, thereby reducing integration costs and accelerating the implementation of its growth projects. In fact, of the 300 new hires since the beginning of 2025, the Workforce Training program subsidy will apply to 180 of them.



“We are very grateful to the government for its support of Nova Bus's development. This subsidy has enabled us to rapidly increase our workforce while improving the coaching support and the development of our employees. Thanks to these qualified hires, we can continue our growth and ultimately promote sustainable mobility.” concluded Mr. Le Houillier.

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. The company supports transit agencies and bus fleet operators in gradually transitioning to more ecological alternatives, at their own pace, by offering a variety of innovative bus models tailored to different operational needs. For more information on Nova Bus products and services, please visit novabus.com and for the Careers section: novabus.com/careers/.