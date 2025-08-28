WALOVI Gains Popularity in New York, Sparking a Global Wave for Eastern Beverages

New York, NY, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the neon lights of Times Square meet the aromatic essence of Eastern herbal beverages, a new chapter in the global narrative of healthy consumption begins to unfold.





On August 22, WALOVI—ranked No. 1 in global herbal beverage sales for five consecutive years—officially launched its international version, WALOVI, in the heart of New York City. Introducing its innovative “Iced Chinese Style” concept, the brand unveiled a four-flavor, four-color international canned product line that quickly became a striking cultural presence on the streets.

This marked a strategic transformation for WALOVI—from its deep-rooted Chinese heritage to a bold global expression.





Against the backdrop of the global plant-based beverage market surpassing USD 100 billion, the launch of WALOVI’s international canned line stands as a visual declaration of Eastern wellness philosophy. As Ye Jizeng, Deputy General Manager of WALOVI Health Industry Company, stated: “WALOVI has always been both a guardian and pioneer of Eastern health wisdom.”

The enthusiastic response from the New York market affirms the foresight of this strategic move. From NBA star Stephon Marbury’s spontaneous endorsement, to food truck vendors calling it “the perfect match for spicy food,” and non-Asian consumers expressing surprise at the herbal aftertaste, it is clear that the principles of Eastern wellness are now resonating far beyond their traditional cultural boundaries.





Huaqing Huang, Chairman of the Board of the Chinese American Hotel Association and a longtime New York resident, was particularly moved by WALOVI’s global debut: “Seeing a Chinese brand in Times Square fills me with pride as a Chinese American.”

His sentiment echoes the voices of many Chinese living in the U.S. One customer, who purchased several cases of WALOVI at a local supermarket, shared: “In the summer, we always serve WALOVI when hosting guests—whether it’s for BBQ or hot pot. I even recommend it to my American friends.”





As health becomes the world’s common language, WALOVI is writing a new chapter at global cultural crossroads like New York—blending a century-old formula with contemporary innovation. This is more than just a brand going global. As New York City Council Member Christopher Marte remarked: “New York could very well become WALOVI’s second home. I’m confident it will gain popularity here.”

Through every can of its natural herbal beverage, WALOVI is delivering the essence of Eastern wellness to every corner of the world. It is no longer just a drink—it is a lifestyle advocate, a cultural ambassador, and a leader in wellness values.

When Gen Z consumers around the globe snap selfies with the brand’s vibrant, colorful cans, they’re not just enjoying a refreshing drink—they’re embracing a natural, herbal way of life. This marks WALOVI’s transformation from a best-selling beverage into a true cultural icon.

It also stands as one of the most vivid examples of Chinese brand globalization—helping the world fall in love with the taste of China, and more importantly, understand the culture behind it.