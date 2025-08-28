Zodel, LLC Secures Legal Victory in Broward County Court Over Platform Circumvention

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zodel, LLC, a leading online talent and modeling platform, announced today that a Broward County court has ruled in its favor in a case involving the breach of Zodel’s Terms of Use by a client. The lawsuit (Case No. COCE25011166) was heard by Judge Giuseppina Miranda in Broward County, Florida (Division 53), and centered on defendant Nano Spirit LLC circumventing Zodel’s platform by directly engaging a restricted talent off-platform in violation of Zodel’s non-circumvention policies established within Zodel’s Terms of Use. The final ruling is available for review via this link and was inclusive of both breach damages and awarded costs from the court.

This court decision reinforces Zodel’s strict stance against bypassing of its platform. Zodel’s Terms of Use explicitly prohibit users from circumventing the Zodel Platform to hire talent directly. Under the platform’s Non-Circumvention clause, clients are forbidden from engaging any “restricted talent” (talent first discovered through Zodel) outside of the Zodel platform during a defined period, unless they notify Zodel and pay a required Platform Buyout Fee. The buyout fee is established within Zodel’s Terms of Use and serves to compensate for Zodel’s investment in sourcing and vetting talent.

In this case, the defendants attempted to avoid these requirements by working with Zodel talent off-platform without payment of the buyout fee, prompting Zodel to take legal action to enforce its platform use terms.

