Elon Musk’s Role in America’s Push Toward AI 2.0?

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Trump’s swift reversal of Biden’s AI restrictions has already paved the way for historic advances. James Altucher explains: “As soon as he revoked Biden’s AI order… Trump also announced the LARGEST AI investment in history” — a half-trillion-dollar plan known as Stargate to establish America as “the AI capital of the world.”

Forecasts suggest artificial intelligence could add $20 trillion annually to the global economy by 2030, with some experts estimating as much as $14 quadrillion in the decades ahead.

Musk at the Center of the Race

Much of the world’s attention has focused on AI applications like ChatGPT. But Altucher stresses that Musk is quietly building something much larger in scope , designed to propel the U.S. ahead in the global AI race.

Scale: Musk has assembled hundreds of thousands of advanced Nvidia processors.

Speed: His systems already rival or surpass the resources of leading tech firms, including Microsoft and Google).

His systems already rival or surpass the resources of leading tech firms, including Microsoft and Google). Ambition: Musk says this technology is intended to reveal “the deepest secrets of the universe” and reach capabilities “we can’t even fathom.”

Expansion: The project is on track to multiply in power within months, signaling the beginning of an unprecedented technological shift.

From Tools to Intelligent Machines

Altucher highlights that what most people call “artificial intelligence” today is only the first stage. “AI 1.0 gives us all the world’s knowledge at our fingertips. AI 2.0… gives that knowledge to intelligent machines that I believe will solve our problems for us.”

He adds that this transformation could change history: “This second wave of ARTIFICIAL SUPERINTELLIGENCE… will rival all of the great innovations of the past. Electricity… the wheel… even the discovery of fire.”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, and bestselling author with more than 40 years of experience in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. He studied computer science at Cornell and Carnegie Mellon, developed early AI systems for finance, and created pioneering online platforms for brands such as HBO and American Express.

Altucher is also a frequent guest on CNBC and other major outlets, and his bestselling books have been translated worldwide. Today, he continues to share insights on the breakthroughs shaping America’s technological and cultural future.