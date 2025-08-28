Atlas Air and DSV Expand Strategic Partnership with New Long-Term Dedicated Freighter Agreement

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide, the leading global provider of outsourced aviation logistics, today announced a new long-term agreement to provide dedicated airfreight services for DSV, one of the world’s largest airfreight forwarders and a leader in transport and logistics solutions.

Under the agreement, Atlas Air will operate one of its newly delivered 777-200Fs exclusively on behalf of DSV, providing control over freight capacity, access to worldwide operating capabilities, and the benefit of Atlas Air’s extensive air traffic rights and operational flexibility. These services will support DSV across Asia, Europe, and the United States, including a critical link between DSV’s hub in Huntsville, Alabama (HSV), and Luxembourg (LUX), one of its most important and long-standing trade lanes. The 777F will enhance DSV’s network across major international markets, combining extended-range capability and high payload with improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with DSV, one of the world’s most preeminent leaders at the forefront of transportation and logistics,” said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “This new long-term agreement demonstrates the strategic value Atlas Air delivers to the global supply chain. With the leading fleet of large widebody freighters, an extensive operating footprint and comprehensive traffic rights, we have expertise in tailoring dedicated solutions that enable our customers to serve demand where they see it. We appreciate the trust DSV places in Atlas Air and look forward to continuing to provide them with high-quality service and supporting DSV's growth.”

Stefan Krikken, Senior Vice President, DSV, added: “Our agreement with Atlas Air marks an important step in growing and strengthening DSV's international operations. The addition of a 777 Freighter allows us to further enhance service to our customers, with greater control over capacity, schedules, and connectivity. The Huntsville–Luxembourg corridor is a vital trade lane for us, and this new program ensures we can continue to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across key transcontinental routes.”

The Boeing 777 Freighter offers a maximum payload of 103 tons and a range of 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 km), making it the longest-range and most capable twin-engine freighter in operation. Recognized for its high reliability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance and operating costs, the 777F also meets quota count standards, enabling access to noise-sensitive airports around the world.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777 and 767 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

About DSV - Global Transport and Logistics:

At DSV, our purpose is to keep customers’ supply chains flowing. We move millions of shipments for our customers every year, ensuring reliable and efficient transport and logistics services by air, sea, road and rail around a world in constant change. Our vision is to create long-term, sustainable growth and value for our customers, employees, shareholders and society.

Close to 160,000 employees in over 90 countries work diligently to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services. Our commitment to sustainable business practices is a central element of our overall business strategy.

