Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at Jason’s Walk in Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated grand opening of the model home at its Jason's Walk community in Cumming, Georgia. The Rosalynn Contemporary model home is now open at 3445 Austin Michael Lane in Cumming.

“The Rosalynn Contemporary model home at Jason's Walk showcases the exceptional luxury design and craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known and provides home shoppers with a glimpse of the high-quality finishes and innovative architectural details available in this exclusive community,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “We invite home shoppers to experience and be inspired by this professionally designed model home at our serene and sophisticated Jason’s Walk community.”





Jason's Walk is ideally located just minutes from Georgia State Route 400, offering easy access to outdoor recreation, shopping, dining destinations, and employment hubs. The community features an exclusive enclave of luxurious single-family home designs ranging from approximately 3,300 to 3,900 square feet with grand floor plans and a selection of high-end fixtures and finishes. Each home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and a 3-car garage. Home prices start from the upper $800,000s.

Residents of Jason's Walk are assigned to the highly rated Forsyth County School District, including Poole's Mill Elementary, Liberty Middle, and West Forsyth High. Additionally, nearby shopping destinations, Avalon and Halcyon in Alpharetta, are just 10 to 15 miles away, with the Cumming City Center conveniently close by.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home in late summer or early fall.

For more information on Jason's Walk, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.





