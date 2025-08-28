Pixalate Ranks Programmatic Ad Sellers (SSPs) by ‘Direct’ Access to Top 100 Mobile Apps Across North America, EMEA, APAC, & LATAM: Google Ad Exchange Leads Globally; Verve & PubMatic Also Among Leaders

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today introduced the Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Rankings for ‘Direct’ Access to the Top 100 Mobile Apps, according to Pixalate’s Publisher Trust Index (PTI), which ranks publishers based on programmatic ad traffic quality.

The July 2025 reports cover North America, Latin America (LATAM), the Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Europe, Asia and the Middle East (EMEA) region. Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) are ranked by the number of mobile apps (among the Top 100 in each region) with which they maintain a direct-seller relationship, according to Pixalate’s app-ads.txt analysis.

Top SSPs With ‘Direct’ Access to Top 100 Mobile Apps (July 2025)

Google Play Store

Rank North America APAC LATAM EMEA 1 Google AdExchange (100%) Google AdExchange (91%) Google AdExchange (94%) Google AdExchange (94%) 2 Magnite (96%) InMobi (86%) Verve (85%) Criteo Commerce Grid (88%) 3 PubMatic (93%) PubMatic (81%) InMobi (85%) PubMatic (84%)



Apple App Store



Rank North America APAC LATAM EMEA 1 Google AdExchange (96%) Google AdExchange (98%) Google AdExchange (98%) Google AdExchange (99%) 2 Magnite (94%) InMobi (88%) PubMatic (93%) Magnite (98% 3 Verve (93%) PubMatic (86%) Magnite (93%) PubMatic (97%)



Download the Reports:



About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the July 2025 SSP Direct Access Rankings (the “Rankings”), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

