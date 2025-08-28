Upwork to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s human and AI-powered work marketplace, today announced that CFO Erica Gessert will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 10:50 a.m. PT/1:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Upwork’s Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com . A webcast archive will be available following the event for approximately 90 days at the same address. Please contact the financial institution hosting the conference for additional details. During the course of these events, Upwork may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

About Upwork Inc.

Upwork Inc. is the parent company of the Upwork Marketplace and Lifted , its enterprise-focused subsidiary. Through its family of businesses, Upwork Inc. connects companies with global, AI-enabled talent across every contingent work model.

The Upwork Marketplace is the world’s human and AI-powered work marketplace that connects businesses with highly skilled, AI-enabled independent talent from across the globe. From Fortune 100 enterprises to entrepreneurs, companies rely on the trusted Upwork Marketplace platform and its mindful AI companion, Uma ™, to find and hire expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive business transformation. With on-demand access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, the Upwork Marketplace enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and transform their workforces for the age of AI and beyond.

Since its founding, with more than $25 billion in talent earnings facilitated to date, the Upwork Marketplace continues to deliver on its purpose to create opportunity in every era of work. Learn more at upwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X .