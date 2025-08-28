Cardiff Oncology to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in the three upcoming investor conferences in September 2025.

Details of the events can be found below.

Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Date: 09/05/2025

Location: Encore Boston Harbor, Everett, MA

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Date: 09/08/2025

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square, New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Presenter: Mark Erlander, CEO

Date: 09/09/2025

Time: 10:30 AM ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcast for the H.C. Wainwright conference by visiting the “Events” section of the Cardiff Oncology website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company's lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard of care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), as well as in ongoing and planned investigator-initiated trials in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). These programs and the Company's broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:

James Levine

Chief Financial Officer

858-952-7670

jlevine@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:

Kiki Patel, PharmD

Gilmartin Group

332-895-3225

Kiki@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Meghan Bianco

Taft Communications, a division of RF|Binder

609-544-5446

meghan.bianco@rfbinder.com