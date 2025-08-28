Pool Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

COVINGTON, La., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that it will participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference, consisting of investor meetings and a fireside chat, on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Investor-related materials and company information are available on the Investor Relations section of POOLCORP’s website.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates over 450 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

