Key Tronic Celebrates Grand Opening of New Manufacturing Facility in Springdale, Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation, a leading provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), announced the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Springdale, Arkansas. Company leaders were joined by state officials and community leaders today to celebrate the opening.

“We are proud today to announce the opening of our new US Center of Excellence in Springdale,” said Brett Larsen, CEO of Key Tronic. “Key Tronic has a long history of over 55 years of manufacturing, with its initial roots into Arkansas dating back in the 1980s. This state-of-the-art manufacturing facility marks a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation, customer service, and operational growth across the United States.”

“This location is strategically located in Northwest Arkansas to deliver cutting-edge technology, increased production capacity, and enhanced support for both customers and employees. The facility will serve as a hub for advanced manufacturing, process optimization, and workforce development, providing employees with new skill-building opportunities and delivering innovative solutions to customers.

Key Tronic is investing more than $28 million in the Springdale facility, which will serve as the company’s flagship manufacturing and research and development site. The Company plans to create more than 400 new jobs over the next five years in Springdale. The new facility, located at 601 W. Apple Blossom Avenue in Springdale, is expected to increase the Company’s total U.S. production capacity by approximately 40 percent. Crossland Realty Group developed the 300,000-square-foot building shell, and Crossland Construction completed improvements for Key Tronic.

“Key Tronic’s continued commitment to expand its advanced manufacturing operations in Northwest Arkansas highlights the cutting-edge technology and skilled workforce that make our state competitive on a national and global scale,” said Governor Sarah Sanders. “With Arkansas LEARNS and ACCESS, we are building the next generation of highly trained talent - ensuring companies like Key Tronic have the engineers, technicians, and innovators they need to succeed and keeping Arkansas at the forefront of American manufacturing.”

“Key Tronic announced their new flagship manufacturing location in Springdale in February 2025 – we’re back here for the grand opening in August. This is a testament to Key Tronic, as well as the supportive business environment in Springdale and the State of Arkansas,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “We are proud Key Tronic chose Springdale, Arkansas as their new location to create 400 jobs, and we look forward to seeing future growth here.”

“Congratulations to Key Tronic on the opening of their new facility in Springdale,” said Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse. “Their investment in our community, and the resulting jobs that will follow are life-changing for so many of our residents. Key Tronic has already demonstrated that they will be a valuable community partner, and our City looks forward to working with them as they find great success in Springdale.”

“Key Tronic Corporation’s decision to relocate and expand its center of excellence in our city perfectly aligns with Springdale’s ongoing mission to recruit employers focused on cutting-edge technology,” said Bill Rogers, president and CEO of the Springdale Chamber of Commerce. “We are confident our skilled workforce will support Key Tronic’s goals to increase U.S. production capacity and create more than 400 great jobs in the near future.”

About Key Tronic

Founded in 1969, Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers with full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Key Tronic has operated in Arkansas since 1985.

For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.Keytronic.com.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such words as aims, anticipates, believes, continues, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, will, or would, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue, earnings, and margins, the Company’s ability to build out production capacity in the US and Vietnam and the timing of completion of those facilities, cost savings from headcount reduction, demand for certain products and the effectiveness of some of its programs, business from customers and programs, and impacts from operational streamlining and efficiencies, including reductions in inventories. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers; the impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such as trade negotiations and other risks; the success and timing of our expansion plans; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; the risk of legal proceedings or governmental investigations relating to the previously reported financial statement restatements and related material weaknesses, the May 2024 cybersecurity incident and the subject of the internal investigation by the Company’s Audit Committee and related or other unrelated matters; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.