Bridger Aerospace Announces Participation in the 31st Annual Gabelli Aerospace & Defense Symposium on September 4

BELGRADE, Mont., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the 31st Annual Gabelli Aerospace & Defense Symposium on Thursday, September 4th.

Management will present at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Investors section of the Bridger Aerospace website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com/news-events/ir-calendar . Management will also have the opportunity to meet with investors virtually. Investors interested in participating should contact Bridger Aerospace Investor Relations or their Gabelli representative. Additional details can be found on the following website https://gabelli.com/event/31st-annual-aerospace-defense-symposium/ .

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com .