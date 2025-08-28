Kimball Electronics to Participate at the 2025 Annual Gateway Conference

JASPER, Ind., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced the Company will be attending the 2025 Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 3-4, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Jana Croom, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations tab in the Investor Relations section of the Company website, at investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-and-presentations/events. If you are unable to attend the live webcast, an archive will be available in this same location on the Company website.

In addition to the presentation, Kimball Electronics executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gateway-grp.com.

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. Celebrating 25 years of fostering impactful industry connections, this year's conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 100 private and public companies.

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs visit gateway-grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a global, multifaceted manufacturer offering Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) solutions to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

Company Contact Information

Andrew D. Regrut

Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer

812.827.4151

Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com