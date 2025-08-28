atai Life Sciences to Participate in September Investor Conferences

NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“atai” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop highly effective mental health treatments to transform patient outcomes, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in upcoming September investor conferences.

Details of the Company’s participation are as follows:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Friday, September 5th at 8:35 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Monday, September 8th at 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

TD Cowen 5th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry & Epilepsy Summit

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 17th at 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual

The webcasts for the fireside chat will be available on atai’s website under Events on the Investors section of the atai website. Replays will be available following the live events.

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop highly effective mental health treatments to transform patient outcomes. Our pipeline of psychedelic-based therapies includes BPL-003 (intranasal mebufotenin benzoate) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), which is being advanced through a strategic investment with Beckley Psytech Limited; VLS-01 (buccal film DMT) also for TRD; and EMP-01 (oral R-MDMA) for social anxiety disorder. All three programs are in Phase 2 clinical development. We are also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for TRD. These programs aim to address the complex nature of mental health providing commercially scalable interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems. For the latest updates and to learn more about our mission, visit www.atai.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

