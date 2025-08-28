LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences.

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Encore Boston Harbor, Everett, MA

Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 1:30 PM ET

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, September 4, 2025

InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel, New York, NY

Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 10:55 AM ET

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Sheraton New York Times Square, New York, NY

Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 3:20 PM ET

Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference (Virtual)

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, time to be announced

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.