Fiserv, Inc. Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Fiserv, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 22, 2025 – FI

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Fiserv, Inc. ("Fiserv, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: FI) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Fiserv, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 24, 2024 and July 22, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

FI investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Due to cost issues and other problems with its older point-of-sale platform, Payeezy, Fiserv forced Payeezy merchants to convert to its Clover platform; (b) Clover’s revenue growth and GPV growth were temporarily boosted by these conversions, which concealed a slowdown in new merchant business; (c) shortly after these conversions, a significant portion of former Payeezy merchants switched to competing solutions due to Clover’s high pricing, inadequate customer service, and other issues; (d) as a result of these merchant losses, Clover’s GPV growth was significantly slowing, and its revenue growth was unsustainable; and (e) based on the foregoing, Fiserv’s positive class period statements about Clover growth strategies, competition, attrition, GPV growth, and business prospects were materially false and misleading.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Fiserv, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until September 22, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

