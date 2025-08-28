Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Shareholders of XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a Nextera Energy Partners, LP (XIFR) of a Class Action Lawsuit and an Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a Nextera Energy Partners, LP ("XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a Nextera Energy Partners, LP" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIFR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a Nextera Energy Partners, LP investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between September 27, 2023 and January 27, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/xplr-infrastructure-lp-f-k-a-nextera-energy-partners-lp-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=163937&wire=3

XIFR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) XPLR was struggling to maintain its operations as a yieldco; (ii) defendants temporarily relieved this issue by entering into certain financing arrangements, described herein, while downplaying the attendant risks; (iii) XPLR could not resolve those financings before their maturity date without risking significant unitholder dilution; (iv) as a result, defendants planned to halt cash distributions to investors and instead redirect those funds to, inter alia, resolve those financings; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, XPLR’s yieldco business model and distribution growth rate was unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a Nextera Energy Partners, LP during the relevant time frame, you have until September 8, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

