PubMatic, Inc. Shareholders Who Lost Money on Their Investment are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel about the Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) (“PubMatic” or the “Company”). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased the Company’s securities from February 27, 2025, through August 11, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased PubMatic securities and suffered losses, you have until October 20, 2025, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who incurred significant losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff, or to determine whether they are eligible for a potential recovery, should visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/pubmatic-inc/. For more information, contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471, jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a top DSP buyer was shifting a significant number of clients to a new platform which evaluated inventory differently; (2) that, as a result, PubMatic was seeing a reduction in ad spend and revenue from this top DSP buyer; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information about the firm and how we may be able to help you recover your losses, please visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com