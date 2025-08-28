Poll: Majority of PNW residents expect the “Big One” in our lifetime – but do nothing to prepare for it

SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talk of “the Big One” looms large in the Pacific Northwest, where most residents say they expect to experience a major earthquake in their lifetime. Still, the latest PEMCO Insurance Poll reveals a troubling gap: while the threat feels real, only a fraction of households say they’re prepared to weather the disaster.

The poll of Washington and Oregon residents found that 82% of Pacific Northwesters agree: we’ll likely experience a historic earthquake sometime in our lives. More than three-quarters of people (76%) believe the earthquake will have major impacts on our infrastructure, and 58% believe we’ll be without power, water, and electricity for at least one week.

Yet when it comes to readiness, fewer than one in five residents (19%) say they’re “very prepared” for a disaster. In fact, 42% admit that they’re only somewhat prepared, while nearly 39% say they’re not prepared at all.

The poll also found that while 61% of households claim to have an emergency kit on hand, just over half (53%) have a designated family meeting place if disaster strikes. Families with children tend to be more proactive with 75% of parents reporting having an emergency kit, compared to 52% of households without kids.

“Here in the Pacific Northwest, you grow up learning about ‘the Big One’ – so it’s surprising to see that many of us admit that an earthquake will catch us off guard,” said Jennifer Hawton, spokesperson for PEMCO Insurance. “The good news is, it’s never too late to start planning. Do something small today, like downloading an app to start getting real-time weather alerts about your local area, packing your go-bag or getting a fireproof box for your important documents.”

To learn more about PEMCO’s Northwest Poll, visit pemco.com/blog/nw-polls

About the PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll

PEMCO Mutual Insurance commissioned this independent survey, conducted by Qualtrics, to explore Washington and Oregon residents’ attitudes toward current Northwest issues. The study included 436 respondents from the Seattle metro area (King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties) and 398 respondents from the Portland metro area (Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas, and Washington counties). The results have a margin of error of ±5% at a 95% confidence level. In other words, if the survey we conducted 100 times, the findings would fall within that margin of error in 95 of those instances.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest for 75 years. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, and boat coverage. We are honored to have been recognized as a Best American Insurance Company by Forbes Magazine based on customer feedback and as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and social impact programs focused on supporting youth and education; community impact programs that build a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com .

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/047fefe3-9693-4d91-a69f-2048b7a1cfe2