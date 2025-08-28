Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Compliance Notification from Nasdaq

ONTARIO, CANADA, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 22, 2025, Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) received written notice (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), which indicated that, as a result of the Company’s delay in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025 (the “Quarterly Report”), the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”), which requires Nasdaq-listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Notice states that the Company has until October 21, 2025, 60 calendar days from the date of the Notification Letter, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the Nasdaq accepts such plan, the Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Quarterly Report’s due date, or until February 16, 2026 (the “Compliance Date”), to regain compliance. The Notification Letter does not impact the Company’s listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market at this time.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company’s initial public offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof and the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the initial public offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

