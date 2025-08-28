NexGold Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) (“NexGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (“ICP”) to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of $7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of August 28, 2025, and is for four (4) months (the “Initial Term”) and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an “Additional Term”) unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days’ written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm’s length party to the Company. ICP’s market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company’s shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company’s shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold’s Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex and a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, are available under the Company’s issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold’s website at www.nexgold.com .

Contact:

Kevin Bullock

President & CEO

(647) 388-1842

kbullock@nexgold.com Orin Baranowsky

Chief Financial Officer

(647) 697-2625

obaranowsky@nexgold.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.