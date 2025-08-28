Canada’s Modern Diner invites Saskatchewan Football Fans to enjoy a Home Game Special

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year in a row, Denny’s Canada is delighted to invite the public to support their ongoing partnership with The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation. 2023 & 2024 have seen Canada’s Modern Diner fundraise over $30,000, helping to support the growth and advancement of Canadian youth in surrounding SK communities.

On August 30, September 12, October 9, and October 24, visitors and regulars alike are encouraged to visit any of the four Saskatchewan locations the day before each remaining 2025 Roughrider CFL home game, to enjoy Denny’s beloved $9.99 Riders Slam Special. $5 from each order will be donated to the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation – one of Saskatchewan’s premier community organizations, specifically the foundation’s Reading Program. This valuable in-person resource ensures younger generations have the opportunity and encouragement to build positive relationships with reading and learning overall.

Being one of the oldest sports franchises established in North America, The Saskatchewan Roughriders have a long and storied on-field tradition. Created in 2019, the foundation was created by the football team’s leadership group to enhance and further its community efforts across the province. They believe it’s their responsibility to positively impact communities across the province, aiming to teach the Rider Nation youth skills such as leadership, resilience, and responsibility.

Caleb Blundell, Operations & Events Coordinator with the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation explains, “Going into year three of this campaign, we are so thankful to the entire Denny’s Saskatchewan team, who have been instrumental in making the initiative so successful over the past two seasons. With the funds raised going directly back to the Roughrider Foundations school programs, each Grand Slam Breakfast sold helps us continue to reach youth in the areas of literacy and mental wellness throughout the province! We are excited for year three and beyond!”

Proudly 100% Canadian-owned and operated, Denny’s Canada is proud to collaborate with local, regional, and national Canadian charities to raise funds for organizations that support and uplift others. Continuing to demonstrate its commitment to the ever-expanding list of neighbourhoods its restaurants serve, Denny’s Canada ensures that its local Saskatchewan owners, operators, and on-site team members actively contribute to their community.

“Our passion for supporting Canadian communities and outstanding charitable causes has always been at the heart of who we are,” shares Robert Stroeder, Regional Manager, Saskatchewan. “We’re incredibly proud to partner with the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation, bringing together two great teams with one shared goal: supporting local youth right here in Saskatchewan. It’s all about great food, great value, and a great cause – so gather your family, bring your friends, or come hungry and solo to a Riders Slam Day near you this year. Your appetite can help fuel a brighter future. Go Denny’s! Go Riders!

For more details about Denny’s Canada and this amazing fundraiser, please click here to visit their website, or follow them on socials at @dennyscanada.

ABOUT DENNY’S CANADA

Acquired in 1992 by Northland Properties Corporation, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is one of the best-known hospitality brands under the Canadian and family-owned organization, alongside Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Grouse Mountain Resort, Moxies, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sandman Hotel Group, and The Sutton Place Hotels.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is currently responsible for operating and franchising 87 restaurants nationally. ‘Canada’s Diner’ has a well-deserved reputation for guest satisfaction, committed to serving a diverse menu of high-quality food at a great price.

More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88550246-985b-4ccc-9dae-d2edaeea89fd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81530083-9486-43f9-8a3d-d286d71cbd8a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ded4252-bf4a-4b56-9468-f7e1b3584825

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/438c8ff0-1910-4f39-ad9e-2c0320a451ba